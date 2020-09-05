Simplilearn strengthens operations in the United Kingdom: Partners with ILX to offer programs in digital transformation technology

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Simplilearn, a leading global digital skills training provider, today announced its partnership with the ILX Group, an internationally-recognized provider of professional learning and consulting solutions in the United Kingdom. As an authorized partner, ILX will exclusively bring Simplilearn's best-in-class digital training programs to their robust portfolio across the UK market, equipping companies and professionals in varied industries with skills needed for the digital future.

With digital transformation rapidly advancing across the globe, ILX today extends its expertise from exclusive digital operations to digital transformation technology training, specifically in the areas of Big Data, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Cyber Security. Through this latest collaboration, Simplilearn will deliver digital skilling programs in these fields. Simplilearn's association with ILX reiterates its commitment to preparing a global workforce for a changing digital economy. This further adds to Simplilearn's international partnerships with leading higher education institutions and online platforms, extending its global coverage and serving the training needs of an international clientele of individuals and organizations.

"The UK is today one of the fastest-growing global economies, and in today's digital world it is important that the country's workforce is enabled to support this growth. Digital skilling is a necessity for both professionals and organizations to keep pace with the global technological advancements and to meet industry demands. Through our association with ILX, we are glad to introduce this new phase of learning through our in-depth technology programs. With these programs, professionals and job seekers will be enabled with industry-specific skill sets, making for compelling profiles and a job-ready workforce," said Krishna Kumar, CEO & Founder, Simplilearn on Simplilearn's association with the ILX Group. "In the recent global scenario of COVID-19, as businesses across sectors lay off workers, the world faces the biggest unemployment crisis in the modern era. Upskilling and reskilling are essential today and will play a key role in nurturing the 'fit for future' workforce, making this a business imperative for organizations especially in a post-COVID world," added Krishna.

According to several global reports, digital transformation will create millions of new jobs across industries, opening new growth opportunities for professionals. "ILX has traditionally been successful in training courses for digital operations such as Agile, Project Management, and IT Service Management, but is undergoing a shift in focus to offer more digital transformation technology training. We specialize in changing behaviours, elevating performance, and improving business outcomes, through the delivery of best practice training courses and certification schemes. As part of the UK's commitment towards building a digital workforce of the future, we are excited to collaborate with Simplilearn to provide aspirants access to the world's best learning content, giving them the opportunity to develop digital skills to meet the demand of changing global trends," highlighted Russell Kenrick, Managing Director, ILX Group.

Simplilearn derives more than 50 per cent of its revenues from its international operations. Having maintained its leadership position in the space of digital skilling for learners, corporations, and enterprises, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals across 150 countries to upskill and prepare for the digital future. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)