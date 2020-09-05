Simplilearn Strengthens Operations in the United Kingdom: Partners With ILX to Offer Programs in Digital Transformation Technology

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a leading global digital skills training provider, today announced its partnership with the ILX Group, an internationally-recognised provider of professional learning and consulting solutions in the United Kingdom. As an authorized partner, ILX will exclusively bring Simplilearn's best in-class digital training programs to their robust portfolio across the UK market, equipping companies and professionals in varied industries with skills needed for the digital future. With digital transformation rapidly advancing across the globe, ILX today extends its expertise from exclusive digital operations to digital transformation technology training, specifically in the areas of Big Data, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Cyber Security. Through this latest collaboration, Simplilearn will deliver digital skilling programs in these fields.

Simplilearn's association with ILX reiterates its commitment to preparing a global workforce for a changing digital economy. This further adds to Simplilearn's international partnerships with leading higher education institutions and online platforms, extending its global coverage and serving the training needs of an international clientele of individuals and organisations. Speaking on Simplilearn's association with the ILX Group, Krishna Kumar, CEO & Founder, Simplilearn, said, "The UK is today one of the fastest growing global economies, and in today's digital world it is important that the country's workforce is enabled to support this growth. Digital skilling is a necessity for both professionals and organisations to keep pace with the global technological advancements and to meet industry demands. Through our association with ILX, we are glad to introduce this new phase of learning through our in-depth technology programs. With these programs, professionals and job seekers will be enabled with industry-specific skill sets, making for compelling profiles and a job-ready workforce." Krishna further adds, "In the recent global scenario of COVID-19, as businesses across sectors lay off workers, the world faces the biggest unemployment crisis in the modern era. Upskilling and reskilling is essential today and will play a key role in nurturing the 'fit for future' workforce, making this a business imperative for organisations especially in a post-COVID world." According to several global reports, digital transformation will create millions of new jobs across industries, opening new growth opportunities for professionals. Russell Kenrick, Managing Director, ILX Group, highlighted that, "ILX has traditionally been successful in training courses for digital operations such as Agile, Project Management, and IT Service Management, but is undergoing a shift in focus to offer more digital transformation technology training. We specialise in changing behaviours, elevating performance, and improving business outcomes, through the delivery of best practice training courses and certification schemes. As part of the UK's commitment towards building a digital workforce of the future, we are excited to collaborate with Simplilearn to provide aspirants access to the world's best learning content, giving them the opportunity to develop digital skills to meet the demand of changing global trends." Simplilearn derives more than 50% of its revenues from its international operations. Having maintained its leadership position in the space of digital skilling for learners, corporations, and enterprises, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals across 150 countries to upskill and prepare for the digital future.

About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

About ILX Group ILX delivers portfolio, programme & project management learning solutions via a blend of multimedia e-learning, games and simulations, mobile learning, traditional and virtual classroom training, practical workshops and coaching. A market leader in PRINCE2® training, ILX has provided best practice learning to more than 500,000 people across 5,000 organisations in over 120 countries. Our courses are developed in-house with a dedicated team of experts to produce quality learning that is engaging and flexible according to the needs of the client. The company and its multi-lingual trainers can support customers around the world. For more information on ILX Group, please visit www.ilxgroup.com ILX Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249240/ILX_Logo_Logo.jpg Simplileran Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg PWR PWR