Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spadework already done on PLI scheme for auto, component manufacturers: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that a lot of spadework has already been done on the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto and component manufacturers and the government plans to push it forward in a big way.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:32 IST
Spadework already done on PLI scheme for auto, component manufacturers: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that a lot of spadework has already been done on the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto and component manufacturers and the government plans to push it forward in a big way. Kant, who was addressing the 60th annual convention of the Association of Auto Component Manufacturers (ACMA) in New Delhi on Saturday, also said that the scrappage policy was at a "very very advanced stage" of the inter-ministerial discussions.

The vehicle scrappage policy is aimed at scrapping of old vehicles in exchange for some incentives for consumers. "We at Niti Aayog have done a lot of spadework (on the PLI scheme). The department of heavy industry has actually interacted with the automobile and auto component manufacturers. We would push this (PLI scheme) in a very big way ...for auto components and automobile manufacturers," he said.

"The scrappage policy also is at a very advanced stage of inter-ministerial discussions and we will push both these things forward," Kant added. Terming the domestic auto component makers as "truly a great example of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said if India is going to get a V-shaped recovery from the (current) crisis, it will have to be on the back of the automobile and auto component manufacturers.

Kant said the companies which use technology, digitisation, among others, will grow survive and flourish in the days to come, adding that this is a huge opportunity for the people who adapt and get into complete innovative areas of growth and use technology and digitisation to leapfrog in the world of tomorrow. "We have reliance on imports for low-tech components like gear boxes, tubes and steering wheels. I do not see any technological impediment for localisation of these components. There is no rationale for importing these components," Kant said.

He said that when the Prime Minister talks about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, "he is not talking about isolationism, he is not talking about anti-globalisation". "He is talking about making Indian companies excel, talking about the opportunity to capture the large domestic market of India and using the domestic market, assisting those for exports and penetrating the global market," Kant said.

"I believe that there will be a huge indigenisation of all components of automobile value chains. There is a need to focus on local manufacturing at (level of) tier-1, 2 and 3 suppliers, and all technologies and resources need to be (made) available," he said. There is a need to create jobs in the auto component sector with various skill development programmes to cater to new technologies like electric vehicles and infusion, Kant emphasised.

"There will be an inevitable disruption in the area of electric vehicles so it is essential to re-skill our existing workforce for a smooth transition. More jobs related to electronics and digitisation will be created," Kant added. The nature of jobs will change rapidly as more jobs related to electronics and digitalisation would be created, he said adding that the ecosystem as a whole will grow and electric revolution will be a huge job creator.

"We are creating many many jobs but new kinds of jobs and therefore it is essential to re-skill our existing workforce for a smooth transition to EVS," Kant said. Speaking at the ACMA event, Uday Kotak, CII President and Kotak Mahindra Bank's MD and CEO, said the concept of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is symbolised by auto component manufacturers as the industry's supply chain has become globalised.

He said "ACMA is a true symbol of what we can do as a self-reliant manufacturing sector". "We should be looking at not protection but global competitiveness, exports as our basis for the future," Kotak said, adding that strength of "our manufacturing, strength of Indian economy should make us self-reliant".

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdochs News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun.The group said l...

Surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi due to doubling of tests, no need to panic: Kejriwal

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi is attributable to doubling of testing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he sought to assure people that the situation in the city is completely under control and there is no nee...

National Education Policy a revolutionary reform: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday termedthe National Education Policy NEP 2020 as a revolutionary reform of the 21st Century. He also expressed confidence that Indias Gross Enrolment Ratio GER would double in the next 10 years fr...

Czech Republic sees 700 new cases for 1st time

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has continued to surge in the Czech Republic, surpassing 700 for the first time. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached a record of 798 new confirmed cases on Friday.The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020