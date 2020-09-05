Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bullet train project progressing well, real timeframe for completion in 3-6 months: Railways

It is true that the tenders and land acquisition were delayed a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I can say that the project is progressing well. "As the COVID19 situation improves, we will be able to start the bidding process and within the next three to six months, we will be able to get the status of land acquired and then we will be able to provide a real timeframe for the completion of the project," the railway board chairman said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:25 IST
Bullet train project progressing well, real timeframe for completion in 3-6 months: Railways

The Railways on Saturday said the bullet train project was progressing well, but the real timeframe for its completion can be gauged within the next three to six months when the status of land acquisition, delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be ascertained. Railway board chairman V K Yadav said while 82 per cent of the land has been acquired in Gujarat, in Maharashtra land acquisition is only at 23 per cent.

Yadav said, in a linear project like the bullet train project, work can only begin when a certain amount of land is available. "We are hoping that within the next three to six months, we will be able to get to that point. Our designs are ready and we are set to go. It is true that the tenders and land acquisition were delayed a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I can say that the project is progressing well.

"As the COVID19 situation improves, we will be able to start the bidding process and within the next three to six months, we will be able to get the status of land acquired and then we will be able to provide a real timeframe for the completion of the project," the railway board chairman said..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court pulls up IO in constable murder case for not filing replies to bail pleas

A court here on Saturday pulled up an investigating officer of Delhi Police for failing to file replies to bail applications in a case related to the alleged murder of a head constable during the February riots, saying he was dealing with a...

Tripura-Bangladesh inland waterways route made operational

The inland waterways protocol route between Tripura and Bangladesh was made operational on Saturday, when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb received a barge with a consignment of cement from Munshiganj in the neighbouring country. The 90 km l...

India's security would be maintained in 'extended neighbourhood' as well: Gen Rawat

In the emerging defence paradigm, Indias security would be maintained not only along the northern and western borders but in the strategic space of the extended neighbourhood as well, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Saturday....

Motor racing-Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed the Monza track record to take pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One history on Saturday.The Mercedes driver produced a sensational lap of one minute 18....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020