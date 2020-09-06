Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten US trade deal

Taiwan has long sought a free trade agreement with the United States, its most important supporter on the international stage, but Washington has complained about barriers to access for U.S. pork and beef. KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang, elected in March to help turn around party fortunes following a trouncing in January's presidential and parliament elections, said the party would begin collecting signatures for a referendum to be held next August.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 06-09-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 12:55 IST
Taiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten US trade deal
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) began a push on Sunday for a referendum to block the easing of restrictions on U.S. pork imports, which if passed could threaten a long-mooted free trade deal with Taipei's key ally Washington.

President Tsai Ing-wen announced last month that the government would from Jan. 1 allow in U.S. pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness, and U.S. beef more than 30 months old. Taiwan has long sought a free trade agreement with the United States, its most important supporter on the international stage, but Washington has complained about barriers to access for U.S. pork and beef.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang, elected in March to help turn around party fortunes following a trouncing in January's presidential and parliament elections, said the party would begin collecting signatures for a referendum to be held next August. "Starting next weekend on Sept. 12, we will spring up everywhere, getting signatures from counties and cities, showing the will of the people through concrete action," he told the party's annual conference in Taipei.

The KMT has pitched their opposition to the pork imports as a matter of food safety, Taiwan having been rocked by several safety scandals in recent years, pointing out that ractopamine is banned in major markets like the European Union. Tsai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has previously also strongly objected to ractopamine.

The government has defended the easing of pork imports, saying they are bringing Taiwan into line with international norms and that the decision will boost Taiwan-U.S. ties. Washington welcomed the move.

Taiwan and the United States are expected this month to start high-level economic talks in what could be a precursor to a broad free trade deal. The KMT will need to collect around 200,000 signatures to get the referendum approved and put to a vote.

Chiang has been trying to turn around the fortunes of the party, which traditionally favours close ties with China. Beijing claims Taiwan as sovereign Chinese territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, according to a report of the state water resources department. The state recorded 474.37 mm rain...

To curb suicidal tendencies, MP hosp sets up patient-kin meet

Jabalpur MP, Sept 6 PTIThe Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital NSCBMCH in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has established live interaction with families to curb depression and suicidal tendencies among COVID-19 patients. The...

UK ready for Australia-style rules if can't do EU trade deal - Raab

This week is the moment of reckoning in trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union and if one cannot be agreed London is ready to adopt less open trade terms with the bloc, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. All the UK is ...

Sushant's personal staff member Sawant remanded in NCB custody

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs personal staff member Dipesh Sawant in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till September 9 in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actors death. Sawant was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020