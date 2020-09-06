Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT starts exercise for states/UTs ease of doing business ranking for next year

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has started the exercise for the ranking of states and Union Territories in terms of ease of doing business for the next year, a top government official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 16:58 IST
DPIIT starts exercise for states/UTs ease of doing business ranking for next year

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has started the exercise for the ranking of states and Union Territories in terms of ease of doing business for the next year, a top government official said. DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said that the ease of doing business ranking of states and UTs for next year would be released by March 2021. "We have started the exercise already. We have communicated the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) for next year with the states/UTs, which they have to implement," he told PTI.

Last year, the department had identified 181 reform points and for 2021, it has shared 301 such points with the states and UTs. The ranking is based on the implementation of BRAP and feedback received. It started in 2015. The action plan cover 12 business regulatory areas such as access to information, single window system, labour, and environment. So far, rankings have been released for 2015, 2016, 2017-18 and 2019. The exercise is aimed at promoting competition among states with a view to improving the business climate to attract domestic as well as foreign investments.

To help laggard states improve the ranking, Mohapatra said that "for next year, we have sent the reform agenda and we plan to engage with them in select groups, region wise. We will hold several rounds of meetings with them". In the 2019 rankings, released by the DPIIT on September 5, Andhra Pradesh for the third time in a row has topped the chart . Registering a jump of 10 places in the rankings, Uttar Pradesh occupied the second position in 2019 as against 12th in 2018.

Telangana slipped to the third position from second in 2018.  Among the laggard states and UTs in the ranking, Bihar was at 26th, Kerala 28th place, Manipur (31), Meghalaya (32), Nagaland (33), odisha (34), Sikkim (35) and Tripura (36). As part of the economic package, the Centre on May 17 raised the borrowing limit of states from 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to 5 per cent in 2020-21, which will make available an additional Rs 4.28 lakh crore.

However, part of the increased borrowing limit would be linked to specific reforms -- universalisation of One Nation-One Ration Card, ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues. The secretary said that this "shows the commitment of the central government that reforms are the only way to every activity".

"We are going much beyond the World Bank's rankings. Reducing compliance burden is the major exercise we are doing now," he added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru Cong corporator's son summoned by NCB in drug case

The son of a Congress corporator here has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in connection with a drug case, the agency sources said on Sunday. Yashas K has been asked to depose before it in Mumbai on Monday.The NCB in its no...

Berlusconi responding to virus drugs but in "delicate" phase

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of the virus, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repeated...

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 1730 hrs. . BOM1 MH-VIRUS-GROWTH August sees fastest growth of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Mumbai Maharashtra reported the fastest growth in coronavirus infection in August, registering over 3.70 la...

Don't wish to participate in the race of staying relevant: Eva Longoria

Hollywood star Eva Longoria wears multiple hats - shes an actor, producer, director, activist and entrepreneur - and says her efforts are motivated by her love for work, not by the need to stay relevant. The 45-year-old actor said though he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020