Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day before Delhi metro service resumption, Gahlot inspects Rajiv Chowk station

He said if both the Delhi Metro management and people responsibly follow the protocols in place, safe train operations will set another benchmark in the 'Delhi model' of fighting COVID-19. Gahlot visited the Rajiv Chowk metro station to take stock of the preparations made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Transport department for the resumption of metro services from September 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:29 IST
Day before Delhi metro service resumption, Gahlot inspects Rajiv Chowk station
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday, a day before the resumption of metro train services in the national capital, and expressed satisfaction over safety measures taken against COVID-19. He said if both the Delhi Metro management and people responsibly follow the protocols in place, safe train operations will set another benchmark in the 'Delhi model' of fighting COVID-19.

Gahlot visited the Rajiv Chowk metro station to take stock of the preparations made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Transport department for the resumption of metro services from September 7. He was accompanied by senior DMRC and transport department officials. "I am glad that metro services are finally resuming in the city tomorrow. I inspected the station and am satisfied with the arrangements in place," he said after the inspection.

Rajiv Chowk, despite being one of the busiest stations, has ensured that all precautions are in place as per the standard operating procedures, the minister said. "I appeal to all Delhi Metro users to follow social distancing at the stations and inside the coaches. I am assured that if both the management and Delhiites responsibly follow the protocols in place, we will be able to set another benchmark of the Delhi model of fighting COVID." After being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro services will be resumed in three stages from September 7-12, but stations located in containment zones will remain closed.

Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before March 22, which may be increased or decreased as per requirement. However, due to trains halting for longer duration at stations, there will be a minor increase in time required for a trip. Also, because of the threat of infection, tokens will not be available for commuting and only smart cards will be allowed.

The Delhi Transport Department has provided civil defence volunteers and enforcement teams to be deployed at metro stations to manage crowds, ensure social distancing, and guide travellers. Suitable markings at stations and inside the trains have also been done to ensure social distancing. Only asymptomatic people would be allowed to travel after thermal screening, officials said.

An automatic sanitiser dispenser machine has also been made available at every entry point for passengers. Delhi Metro has come up with an ingenious way to avoid hand contact with the elevator buttons by providing a foot-operated lift mechanism. They have also made a proper announcement system to regularly inform the commuters about safety measures.

Even the coaches in metro trains have instructions on its wall about all the protocols to be followed while travelling. Currently, only one gate for entry and exit has been allowed and signboards are installed at every important point to guide the passengers, an official said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...

Governments should prioritise health of citizens, observes conclave of 2,000 doctors

Air pollution is hazardous to health and governments should prioritise the health of citizens by ensuring clean air as people recover from COVID-19, Doctors for Clean Air conclave observed on Sunday. The conclave was held on the occasion of...

Man booked for abetting suicide of his lover

A 21-year-old man has been booked for allegedly driving his former girlfriend to commit suicide here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The woman died in hospital on September 3, a day after she allegedly drank poison at her residence, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020