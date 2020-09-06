Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab has become laggard state under leadership of Amarinder Singh: Sukhbir Badal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:36 IST
Punjab has become laggard state under leadership of Amarinder Singh: Sukhbir Badal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said it was "shameful" that Punjab has become a "laggard" state under the Congress rule as it has been placed in the 19th position in the Business Reform Action Plan (2019) rankings. Slamming the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state, Badal said Punjab was among the "worst-performing" states for the second year in running.

According to the annual ease of doing business ranking of states and Union Territories announced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday, Punjab was placed at number 19. The ranking is based on the implementation of the business reform action plan 2019 by states and UTs.

In a statement here, the SAD chief said the state secured the nineteenth rank as per the Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings as against the 20th rank it had secured in the survey for the previous year. "This is in stark contrast to the number one ranking achieved by the state in ease of setting up of business in 2015 and the pole position for single-window reforms in 2016 during the SAD-BJP rule," Badal said.

The latest ranking was a cause for concern. Even Punjab's neighbours have outranked it, he said. "Himachal Pradesh has jumped from 16th rank to the seventh position, while Haryana has been ranked 16th," the SAD chief said, adding "It is shameful that Punjab has become a laggard state under the leadership of Amarinder Singh and continue to be among the worst-performing state for the second year in running," Holding the chief minister solely responsible for this state of affairs, Badal alleged that Amarinder Singh has "downgraded" the Invest Punjab Department which had created a one-stop clearance system and boosted investment to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore during the SAD-BJP rule.

"The reforms commission has been scrapped and 12,000 Sewa Kendras which were established to provide easy access to citizen-centric services have been closed down," he said. Asking the chief minister to "perform or quit", Badal said "You (Amarinder Singh) are presiding over the downfall of the state in every sphere. Your fake claims of bringing in investment and holding a sham investment meet have been exposed. Investors have lost confidence to invest in Punjab under your leadership."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM levelling baseless allegations to cover up govt's failures on COVID-19: AAP

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accusing him of levelling baseless accusations against it to cover up his governments failure in the fight against coronavirus. The main oppositi...

Fear of contracting COVID-19 prevents parents from taking kids for vaccination

Parents are delaying vaccination for kids by avoiding hospital visits to prevent their exposure to coronavirus, even as pediatricians call it a disturbing trend as skipping timely administration of vaccines can have long-term impact on chil...

Bus drivers more likely to let white customers ride for free: Study

Bus drivers are more likely to let white riders ride for free than Black riders, according to a recent study published in The Economic Journal. Police officers must issue tickets to drivers exceeding the speed limit. A grocery store worker ...

Ajmer Dargah, several major temples to reopen in Rajasthan tomorrow

Some major religious places in Rajasthan, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, will reopen on Monday as per the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has allowed religious places to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020