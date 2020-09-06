Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microfinance player urges govt to curb rumours about loan waivers amid COVID-19

"Simultaneously, it is also advisable for the government to set up a couple of grievance redressal cells for MFIs where appropriate solutions to such issues can be provided," Satya Micro Capital said in the release. Microfinance loans in India are offered comparatively at the lowest, cheapest and decreasing interest rate, the microfinance lender claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:52 IST
Microfinance player urges govt to curb rumours about loan waivers amid COVID-19

A microfinance player on Sunday charged that some fraudulent elements are spreading rumours about loan waivers amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged the government to take action against them. The microfinance sector has faced some new problems amidst the continuing outbreak of coronavirus and the recent lockdown caused due to it, Satya Micro Capital said in a statement.

Taking advantage of the situation, some anti-social elements are misleading people by spreading rumours about loan waivers, Satya Micro Capital Managing Director and CEO Vivek Tiwari alleged. "Most of these unscrupulous groups take people for a ride by cleverly carrying out membership campaigns and collecting Rs 500-1,000 from the members in the name of carrying out fight or protest, or to launch agitation for debt forgiveness, while using the collected funds for their personal benefits. However, most of the people remain careful about their credit score and do not fall prey to anyone," Tiwari claimed.

He said microfinance companies have played a significant role in tackling major issues like poverty, unemployment, lack of financial self-sufficiency, digital illiteracy, declining livelihood opportunities and the huge gap between the ricn and the poor, among others. "Keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, it has become imperative that the government must curb such fraudulent elements and take legitimate action against those who generate and encourage any kind of skepticism. "Simultaneously, it is also advisable for the government to set up a couple of grievance redressal cells for MFIs where appropriate solutions to such issues can be provided," Satya Micro Capital said in the release.

Microfinance loans in India are offered comparatively at the lowest, cheapest and decreasing interest rate, the microfinance lender claimed. The average lending rate for microfinance institutions in India is around 22.5 per cent. On the other hand, small institutions are also offering their financial services at an average lending rate of 24.5-25 per cent. More than two-thirds of this rate is passed on to bank's interest and the remaining one-third goes to increased operating cost and infrastructure, while there is always scope for further reduction in this rate of interest, it added.

Satya Micro Capital has operations in 22 states, including Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, according to its website..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM levelling baseless allegations to cover up govt's failures on COVID-19: AAP

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accusing him of levelling baseless accusations against it to cover up his governments failure in the fight against coronavirus. The main oppositi...

Fear of contracting COVID-19 prevents parents from taking kids for vaccination

Parents are delaying vaccination for kids by avoiding hospital visits to prevent their exposure to coronavirus, even as pediatricians call it a disturbing trend as skipping timely administration of vaccines can have long-term impact on chil...

Bus drivers more likely to let white customers ride for free: Study

Bus drivers are more likely to let white riders ride for free than Black riders, according to a recent study published in The Economic Journal. Police officers must issue tickets to drivers exceeding the speed limit. A grocery store worker ...

Ajmer Dargah, several major temples to reopen in Rajasthan tomorrow

Some major religious places in Rajasthan, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, will reopen on Monday as per the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has allowed religious places to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020