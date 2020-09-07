Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices subdued, FMCG and pharma stocks drag

Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Monday due to mixed global cues with FMCG and pharma stocks under pressure.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 10:23 IST
Equity indices subdued, FMCG and pharma stocks drag
UPL dropped by 3 pc on Monday morning to Rs 492.90 per share. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Monday due to mixed global cues with FMCG and pharma stocks under pressure. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 45 points or 0.12 per cent at 38,312 while the Nifty 50 lost by 21 points or 0.18 per cent at 11,313.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty FMCG down by 0.8 per cent, pharma by 0.5 per cent and IT by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, UPL dropped by 3 per cent to Rs 492.90 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra by 2 per cent, ITC by 1.6 per cent and GAIL by 1.3 per cent.

The other prominent losers were ONGC, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel. However, Bharti Infratel gained by 4.2 per cent to Rs 223.95 per share. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India along with Tata Motors and Tata Steel traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were on the defensive as investors grappled with sky-high valuations against the backdrop of a global economy in the grip of a coronavirus-induced recession. China's blue-chip index CSI slipped 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent but South Korea added 0.7 per cent. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up marginally after two straight days of losses. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA booked for rape in Uttarakhand

BJP MLA from Dwarahat, Mahesh Negi, has been booked for rape and criminal intimidation weeks after a woman accused him of the crime in a police complaint, police saidAn FIR was registered against Negi at the Nehru Colony police station here...

Metro brings smiles back, but travel time increases with most gates remaining closed

The resumption of Delhi Metro services on Monday brought smiles back on the faces of commuters in the national capital, but many said the closure of most entry-exit gates caused delay and inconvenience. A Delhi Metro employee said he had to...

Indian army asks China's PLA if missing civilians in their custody

The Indian Army said on Monday it has asked its Chinese counterpart if five Indian civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody, while tension remains high on the western frontier between the rivals...

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra's visit to Ayodhya begins today

The chairman of the committee for the construction of the Ram temple, Nripendra Mishra, will begin his visit to Ayodhya today. Mishra is scheduled to reach Ayodhya from Delhi by today evening.He will take part in several proceedings related...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020