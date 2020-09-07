Left Menu
Metro Rail services resume in Kochi

The services between Thykoodam and Aluva were resumed at 7 am, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, a Kochi Metro spokesman said. He said trains will run from 7 am to 9 pm with 10 minute breaks.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kochi Metro on Monday resumed services after being suspended for over five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The services between Thykoodam and Aluva were resumed at 7 am, adhering to COVID-19 protocol, a Kochi Metro spokesman said.

He said trains will run from 7 am to 9 pm with 10-minute breaks. "There is no rush. The services are being carried out adhering to the restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus," a Kochi Metro official said.

Officials said measures are in place to frequently disinfect all the areas in the stations where the passengers are likely to touch and passengers are under surveillance to ensure that they follow social distancing norms. In a bid to reduce contact, cashless transactions are encouraged and for this, use of Kochi One card is promoted, they said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a new stretch between Thykoodam and Pettah near Tripunithura on Monday afternoon. With the inauguration of the 1.15 km stretch, the first phase of Kochi Metro will be completed, officials said.

Kochi Metro launched its first service from Aluva to Palarivattom in June 2017 and the stretch up to the Maharaja's College Ground was commissioned in October in the same year. The stretch from Maharaja's College junction to Thykoodam was inaugurated in September last year.

