Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kwikfunnel introduces SaaS tool to build online store without coding skills

KwikFunnels enables entrepreneurs, who are not programmers to easily build pages inside of a sales funnel to grow the company online. This single tool alone facilitates several powerful features such as custom checkout, tracking and analytics, partial Cash on Delivery (CoD), multi-domain, templates.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:01 IST
Kwikfunnel introduces SaaS tool to build online store without coding skills

Bangalore, September 2020: Citing the need and importance of going digital, Bangalore-based firm has launched KwikFunnels – an online platform to develop e-Commerce websites easily and quickly without any coding skills. KwikFunnels online platform is one stop solution which allows marketing, selling, and delivering your products and services online without having to hire or rely on a tech team. KwikFunnels enables entrepreneurs, who are not programmers to easily build pages inside of a sales funnel to grow the company online.

This single tool alone facilitates several powerful features such as custom checkout, tracking and analytics, partial Cash on Delivery (CoD), multi-domain, templates. Templates can also be conveniently and swiftly customized as per the need and task. The company’s solution is a simple drag and drop page/website builder with all round integrations. KwikFunnel’s CEO Saharsh Mittal said this online platform helped reach combined sales crossing 100cr INR. Other funnel builders in the market are a bit expensive as one has to pay for every tiny plugin, ending up using three-five softwares per domain to build complete flows and not to rule out the hardship involved in managing multiple stores and multiple domains with different logins,” he added. Mittal further added, “We are empowering entrepreneurs with tools that allow them to sell anything.” With this, the user does not have to pay for the multiple services it avails, KwikFunnels, is the one stop solution for each single issue related to e-commerce and funnels. Building online store is literally hassle-free.” KwikFunnels paves the way for achieving higher conversions and for creating multiple pages for multiple domains from single a dashboard. The software consists of several inbuilt apps like whatsapp chat, facebook chat, payments, discounts, currency switcher, shopping feeds among others, which are required to improve conversions – at one place.

The software accommodates inventory management, more than 1,000 ready-made professional templates. It also allows page hosting, funnel builder, mobile-specific pages, custom domains, SSL. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Case registered against Cong leader Kavitha Reddy for alleged attack on actress

A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here, police said on Monday. According to HSR Layout police, Hegde had lodge...

Twins look to bounce back against Tigers

Right-hander Michael Pineda on Monday will make his second start since finishing a suspension for taking a banned diuretic when the Minnesota Twins finish a five-game series with the Detroit Tigers in Minneapolis. Pineda 0-0, 3.00 ERA misse...

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

HIGHLIGHTSsAmoled Plus Infinity O-DisplaySnapdragon 730G7,000mAh battery25W fast-charging64MP quad cameraSamsung has confirmed that its upcoming M-Series phone, the Galaxy M51, will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and an industry-...

On day one of Delhi Metro resuming services, riders worried about risks but say no other option

As Delhi Metro resumed operations on Monday after a very long hiatus due to COVID-19, a very small number of commuters chose to avail the facility while mentally juggling concerns over health and urgency to reach work. On day one, mostly of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020