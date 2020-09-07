Left Menu
Development News Edition

HomeLane earmarks Rs 100cr for marketing, to expand to 25 cities by 2021

"Our rebranding efforts are aimed at making HomeLane relatable to the home-buying customers, as we target to scale-up our presence across the 25 top markets..." Srikanth Iyer, Founder and CEO of HomeLane, said. As part of the current rebranding exercise, the company has envisaged marketing spends of Rs 100 crore over the next one year, it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:22 IST
HomeLane earmarks Rs 100cr for marketing, to expand to 25 cities by 2021

Home interiors company HomeLane on Monday said it is planning to spend Rs 100 crore for marketing initiatives as it looks to expand its operational footprint to over 25 cities by 2021-end. HomeLane, which raised Rs 60 crore recently from Stride Ventures and others, has also unveiled a new brand identity as part of its overall strategy to steer its business into the next phase of growth.

The new brand identity gives HomeLane a sharper brand persona aimed at creating greater relatability with its home-buying customers, a statement said. "HomeLane's rebranding initiative coincides with the company's plans to scale-up its operations through the franchisee and retail distribution model for a wider presence across India. The franchisee and retail distribution model will allow HomeLane to efficiently scale-up operations from the current 10 cities to more than double its operational footprint, covering over 25 markets by end of the calendar year 2021," it added.

This will enable HomeLane a much better penetration into a sector that is primarily dominated by unorganised players, it said. "Our rebranding efforts are aimed at making HomeLane relatable to the home-buying customers, as we target to scale-up our presence across the 25 top markets..." Srikanth Iyer, Founder and CEO of HomeLane, said.

As part of the current rebranding exercise, the company has envisaged marketing spends of Rs 100 crore over the next one year, it noted. Established in 2014, HomeLane had recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues for the year ended March 31, 2020, registering a growth of 130 per cent over its revenues of Rs 99.95 crore during the previous fiscal. It is currently operational in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Coimbatore, Vizag and Mysore.

Iyer said the new cities for expansion are being selected on the basis of new homes coming up in that location and number of searches for keywords like home decor or modular kitchens. The company would look at cities like Indore, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 323 cr hospital building project in HP

Ahluwalia Contracts India on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 323 crore contract to build a 240-bed hospital building in Himachal Pradesh. The project has been awarded by CPWD, Himachal Pradesh.Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited has secured ne...

Manchester City duo Laporte, Mahrez test positive for Covid-19

Ahead of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Manchester City on Monday announced that forward Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are currently observing a self-isolation in accordance wi...

Norway boss Lars Lagerback compares Erling Haaland to Messi and Ronaldo

Comparing Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Norway boss Lars Lagerback said the 20-year-old has all the possibilities of becoming a world-class player. Ive maybe been around too long but I have never seen a guy since may...

Kochi Metro Rail services resume; Ker CM inaugurates new stretch

Metro Rail services in Kochi resumed on Monday after being suspended for five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly finished Thykoodam-Pettah stretch. The Metro services bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020