Left Menu
Development News Edition

BofA Securities bets on RIL's 'layer of commerce'

After building a 'digital layer' (Jio Platforms) on top of the existing 'physical layer' of retail shops, Reliance Industries would over the next four years focus on adding a third 'layer of commerce' and monetize the existing investments, BofA Securities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:25 IST
BofA Securities bets on RIL's 'layer of commerce'

After building a 'digital layer' (Jio Platforms) on top of the existing 'physical layer' of retail shops, Reliance Industries would over the next four years focus on adding a third 'layer of commerce' and monetize the existing investments, BofA Securities said. RIL is also looking to leverage the users' digital footprint and earn incremental revenues from digital ads, digital lending and even engagements like play along with IPL, KBC, etc, it said in a report. Over the next 3-5 years, RIL is expected to have 500 million mobile users, offer broadband services to 20-25 million households, and cater to 12-15 million small businesses.

"In the last 4 years, with Jio, RIL has been able to build a 'digital layer' on top of the existing 'physical layer' of retail shops across electronics, grocery, and apparel as well as depth and width of India. "We believe the next four years, RIL's focus would be to add a third 'layer of commerce' and monetize the existing investments across different formats," the brokerage said.

Jio has 388 million subscribers at the end of FY20. Reliance has tied up with WhatsApp to deliver grocery items from local Kirana stores to customers. Like Amazon, Alibaba, and Tencent, RIL has the potential to create shareholder value to retain its customers, BofA Securities believes.

"RIL's approach of owning the 'pipe' as well as the 'services' offered on the pipe should help it keep the subscriber base captive and apart from the core telco and retail offerings, the company could also offer other services," it said. For instance, entertainment offerings would help RIL improve stickiness. Jio may not fully monetize this but would keep users captive to cross-sell other offerings.

RIL is also focusing on leveraging tech to offer ed-tech, health-tech, agri-tech services. "We also believe gaming will pick-up in India as the country has young population mix," it said.

An omnichannel approach on commerce would help RIL sell its grocery, apparel, and electronics items to a wider audience base. "By working with the kiranas, RIL would likely increase its B2B sales as well," BofA said.

Stating that potential stake sale at the retail business will be a catalyst, it said Reliance Retail may follow the Jio Platforms model, onboarding multiple investors by selling stakes in the firm. RIL has reportedly offered all 13 investors of Jio Platforms (including Facebook, Google etc) the option to invest in its retail unit.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 323 cr hospital building project in HP

Ahluwalia Contracts India on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 323 crore contract to build a 240-bed hospital building in Himachal Pradesh. The project has been awarded by CPWD, Himachal Pradesh.Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited has secured ne...

Manchester City duo Laporte, Mahrez test positive for Covid-19

Ahead of the Premier League 2020-21 season, Manchester City on Monday announced that forward Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19. Both players are currently observing a self-isolation in accordance wi...

Norway boss Lars Lagerback compares Erling Haaland to Messi and Ronaldo

Comparing Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Norway boss Lars Lagerback said the 20-year-old has all the possibilities of becoming a world-class player. Ive maybe been around too long but I have never seen a guy since may...

Kochi Metro Rail services resume; Ker CM inaugurates new stretch

Metro Rail services in Kochi resumed on Monday after being suspended for five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly finished Thykoodam-Pettah stretch. The Metro services bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020