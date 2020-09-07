Left Menu
Development News Edition

Etihad to provide COVID-19 insurance to passengers to boost travel confidence

Airlines around the world are trying to find ways to stimulate demand that has been shattered by the pandemic and expected to take years to recover. Medical costs of up to 150,000 euros ($177,000) and quarantine costs of up to 100 euro a day for 14 days will be covered by Etihad for its passengers who contract the disease within 31 days of first travel.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:55 IST
Etihad to provide COVID-19 insurance to passengers to boost travel confidence
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Monday said it would cover medical and quarantine costs for passengers if they contract the new coronavirus after travelling on one of its flights. Airlines around the world are trying to find ways to stimulate demand that has been shattered by the pandemic and expected to take years to recover.

Medical costs of up to 150,000 euros ($177,000) and quarantine costs of up to 100 euro a day for 14 days will be covered by Etihad for its passengers who contract the disease within 31 days of first travel. "This additional cover will not only instil confidence to travel but also reassure our guests that we are doing all we can to keep them safe and protected," Etihad Vice President Duncan Bureau said in a statement.

The COVID-19 cover is included in the airfare of tickets for travel until the end of the year, valid around the world and is being offered in partnership with insurance firm AXA. The move matches Dubai's Emirates, which in July started offering free COVID-19 insurance.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CBI files charge sheet against two govt officials in IMA ponzi scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against former assistant commissioner of Bengaluru urban district L C Nagaraj and ex-village accountant Manjunath in connection with the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme case, in whic...

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-origin Senator rebuked President Donald Trump and his Attorney General for denying there is systemic...

RBI to set up innovation hub for finance sector

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is in the process of setting up an innovation hub which will focus on future technology in the financial services space, an RBI official said on Monday. Detailed guidelines in this respect are expected to be re...

Merkel won't rule out halting pipeline over Navalny

In a sign of Berlins growing frustration over Moscows stonewalling over the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, Chancellor Angela Merkels office indicated Monday that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020