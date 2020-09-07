Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO subscribed 2.87 times on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies was subscribed 2.87 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. The company's promoter Ashok Soota will offer 8,414,223 equity shares and CMDB-ll (JP Morgan Asset Management) will offer 27,249,362 scrips through the offer-for-sale route.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:18 IST
Happiest Minds Technologies IPO subscribed 2.87 times on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies was subscribed 2.87 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. The IPO received bids for 6,67,09,800 shares against total issue size of 2,32,59,550 shares, according to data available with the NSE.   Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 8 per cent, non-institutional investors 62 per cent and retail individual investors 14.61 times. Happiest Minds Technologies has raised Rs 316 crore from anchor investors. The IPO will close on Wednesday (September 9). The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 165 to Rs 166 per equity share. The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares aggregating up to Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3.56 crore equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 702 crore. The company's promoter Ashok Soota will offer 8,414,223 equity shares and CMDB-ll (JP Morgan Asset Management) will offer 27,249,362 scrips through the offer-for-sale route. Soota was also the founding chairman and managing director of MindTree Ltd. Prior to this, he was the vice-chairman of Wipro Ltd. The IT company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for meeting long-term working capital needs and general corporate purposes. The Bengaluru-based company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers for the offer.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Syria seeks Russian investment as U.S. sanctions hammer economy

President Bashar al Assad said on Monday he wanted to expand business ties with Russia to help Damascus cope with new U.S. sanctions on Syrias already crippled economy that threaten to undermine military gains achieved with Moscows help.Ass...

2020 season preview capsules: AFC West

AFC West listed in predicted order of finishKansas City Chiefs Projected 2020 record 13-32019 record 12-4 2019 summary QB Patrick Mahomes dislocated kneecap proved to be only a speed bump, as he quickly returned, and a much improved defense...

Amrapali real estate case: Supreme Court asks Mahagun to deposit Rs 240 crores

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Mahagun builders to deposit Rs 240 crores before it to consider bona fide on the resumption of construction at a plot of land which was earlier given to it by beleaguered real estate company Amrapali. If Ma...

Swiss should re-do 2014 China trade pact over Uighur treatment - NGO

Switzerland should renegotiate its six-year-old free trade agreement with China to bolster human rights protections for its Uighur Muslim minority, the Society for Threatened Peoples activist group said on Monday. The demand to the Swiss go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020