Left Menu
Development News Edition

Originair to offer direct services between Palmerston North and Hamilton

In order to ensure Originair’s capacity to operate the additional flights, the company has imported a further British Aerospace Jetstream 32EP from Iceland to add to its fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-09-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 08:40 IST
Originair to offer direct services between Palmerston North and Hamilton
In order to ensure Originair’s capacity to operate the additional flights, the company has imported a further British Aerospace Jetstream 32EP from Iceland to add to its fleet. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Originair will offer direct weekday services between Palmerston North and Hamilton. The new Palmerston North–Hamilton services will depart Palmerston North for Hamilton at 10:50 am and depart Hamilton for Palmerston North at 1 pm, Monday to Friday. This is an extension of the service Originair has operated from Nelson–Palmerston North since 2014.

Simultaneously, Originair is increasing its Nelson–Palmerston North services from eight to fourteen flights per week. This increases its schedule to daily return services Monday to Thursday, and on Sunday. There will be two return services on Friday.

Flights for all services are now available via Originair's booking system at www.originair.co.nz or by calling 0800 380 380.

"Demand for our services on the Nelson–Palmerston North route has grown and we hope that this extra scheduled frequency will be helpful for travellers accessing the central North Island and for North Island travellers visiting the Top of the South," says Originair CEO Robert Inglis.

"After services between Hamilton and Palmerston North ceased earlier in the year, we were asked to consider extending our services to introduce direct weekday flights on this route. We are very aware that many business travellers would like a double daily peak-time service and our intention is to increase our schedule in early 2021 to accommodate that demand.

"This represents a cautious start on the Hamilton–Palmerston North route in line with the challenging times. Initially, we will service this schedule with a British Aerospace 19-seat Jetstream aircraft but we may increase the aircraft gauge to accommodate demand."

In order to ensure Originair's capacity to operate the additional flights, the company has imported a further British Aerospace Jetstream 32EP from Iceland to add to its fleet.

"This aircraft is currently being prepared for CAA inspection and entry to service on the New Zealand register," says Inglis. "This was the last serial number of the J32 series to be built and I believe it is a very good example of the 19-seat type. We look forward to seeing it landing at airports in the Originair livery soon."

The announcement has been welcomed by Palmerston North Airport and Hamilton Airport.

"Both the Hamilton and Palmerston North airport companies are committed to supporting business and regional recovery, and the re-establishment of the Hamilton–Palmerston North service will help facilitate that," says Hamilton Airport CEO, Mark Morgan.

"We welcome Originair's investment in additional services between Palmerston North and Nelson and the new Hamilton–Palmerston North connection at what is a difficult time for the aviation industry," says Palmerston North Airport CEO, David Lanham.

Inglis says that he hopes the new services will be supported by business and leisure travellers.

"We are also considering direct Nelson–Hamilton services," he says.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Mertens takes down second seed Kenin to reach last eight

Belgian Elise Mertens continued her strong run in 2020 by taking down American second seed Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the second straight year.Mertens, seeded 16th, played solid from the baseline...

LG Wing: Leaked video shows LG's unique dual-screen phone with rotating display

Last weekend, LG Electronics confirmed that its upcoming dual-screen phone will be called LG Wing and now a leaked video has revealed what the phone looks like.A video shared by popular leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter gives us a close look ...

10-run sixth carries Blue Jays past Yankees

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. Jansens fourth homer of the seaso...

Search for missing livestock ship crew off Japan resumes

Japanese coast guard ships resumed searching on Tuesday for a livestock ship and its 40 missing crew members off Japans southern islands after the efforts were suspended due to a typhoon. The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal early Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020