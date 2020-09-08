Mody University (Rajasthan) awarded India's Most Admirable Education Brand -2020

New Delhi [India] September 8 (ANI/Mediawire): Established in 2004, Mody University (Rajasthan) has emerged as one of Asia's leading Women Universities. With a 265 acres campus, the university offers contemporary graduation, post-graduation, and doctoral courses in Engineering and Technology, Design, Law, Business, Liberal Arts & Science, and Architecture. The university is the culmination of RP Mody's vision and belief. A visionary, legendary scholar, and devoted philanthropist, RP Modi has always firmly believed in the need for holistic development and the progress of young ladies.

Under his leadership, the university courses have been designed to teach the rich Indian values, heritage, and age-old traditions infused in science. The Mody School was founded in 1989, followed by Mody University and a finishing school. The University offers courses under the Schools of Engineering and Technology, Design, Law, Business, Liberal Arts & Science, Architecture, and School of Etiquette and Finishing Skills, in sync with its vision of "becoming a world-class University of learning for women with Indian values, dedicated to nurturing excellence through the best facilities in maximum possible fields."

To aid holistic grooming and facilitate round the clock learning, Mody University has perfected a unique model based on the three pillars of Infrastructure, Curriculum, and Collaborations. The 265-acre campus has 70 plus state of the art buildings, schools, hostels, outdoor and indoor sports facilities, auditoriums, meditation halls, and round the clock medical facilities. The campus boasts Asia's second-largest mess with a dining facility for over 1800 students.

Along with state-of-the-art interactive classrooms, and wi-fi connectivity, the University maintains 55 plus laboratories across the schools on campus to facilitate practical learning and prepare tech-savvy women graduates. The campus is ISO 14001:2004 certified and equipped with round the clock security and power backup.

The university offers infrastructure and coaching for yoga, equestrian, athletics (including track and field events like pole vault, high jump, long and triple jump), tennis, volleyball, basketball and badminton courts, and grounds for cricket, hockey, and football. The university boasts one of its kind in the country, a 55-horse equestrian wing with an Olympian trainer.

The campus is full of greenery with a wide variety of trees and other plants. A survey of 96 species of birds (certified by an ornithologist from WWF-India) and 16 species of butterflies (approved by lepidopterists from WWF-India) have been identified. The university curriculum is the blend of science and spirituality. With a solid grounding in age-old tradition and globally accepted science, technology, and liberal arts curriculum, the university offers a one-of-its-kind environment that fosters lifelong learning and respect for its students' traditions.

The university has industry experts to aid course design, delivery, and training for teachers, and students with a sole aim to create industry-ready students. With international collaborations with premier global universities like Florida International University (USA), Stony Brook University (USA), University of North Texas (USA), Saint Xavier University (USA), University of Colorado (USA), CERN (Europe), and GSI (Germany), the university not only attracts but churns out finest talent in the country.

The university also offers its students international internships and fellowships with top-notch companies and research laboratories like GE Foundation in USA and GSI in Darmstadt, Germany. Students have been offered prestigious summer internships at CERN (European Centre for Nuclear Research), Geneva, Switzerland, a full-time fellowship at GSI, Germany, and a one-year internship in Nuclear Technology at Ecole De Nantes, France.

To minimize the impact of Covid-19 on the international experience of students and faculty, the University has incorporated online educational, language, and cultural exchange programs with various international partners, respectively. To prepare students for the corporate world and life, Mody University has two centres in place; first, the School of Etiquette and Finishing Skills (SEFS), teaches the art of social graces, deportment, and confidence so that each SEFS student bears the lifetime badge of elegance and dignity encapsulated in the Indian Value System; Second, Career Development Centre (CDC) a Central Department, which is responsible for the overall Career, including Training and Placement of the students of all the Schools of the University.

The CDC acts as a single-window nodal point for their Career Counselling, higher learning, and thrives for the 100 percent placement of all university-eligible students. Companies like Infosys, Accenture, Ericsson, IBM, TCS, Wipro, Bank of Baroda, Deutsche Bank, Punjab National Bank, Patni Computers, HCL Technologies, Citi Financial, ICICI, ICFAI, Satyam Mahindra, IFB, I flex, Motorola, Nokia, Siemens Networks, ST Microsystems, Texas Instruments, etc. regularly visit the university for recruitments.

Mody University was awarded as best Women University in the Asia Pacific by ASSOCHAM & The Education Post in 2020, and 2019 along with many top ranks in various prestigious surveys. The Brand Story acknowledges the contribution of Mody University for redefining the education delivery and doing so with excellence. "The contribution of Mody University is commendable in terms of its unwavering commitment to quality education, holistic development of women students, and setting a benchmark of academic success. The Brand Story feels privileged to honour Mody University with India's Most Admirable Education Brand -2020," shared Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story.

Website: www.modyuniversity.ac.in Video link: https://youtu.be/Bg680QRzIrw

