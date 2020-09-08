Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

It had said only last month that it had been encouraged by higher-than-expected bookings following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, and as a result had decided to expand its schedule for the current quarter. England has imposed a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from countries including France and Spain, and it added seven Greek islands to the list on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:59 IST
UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British airline easyJet is reducing its flying schedule after demand has been hit by frequent changes in government restrictions on travel, including quarantine measures.

The airline said on Tuesday it expected to fly slightly less than the previously planned 40% of capacity in the three months ending Sept. 30, its fiscal fourth quarter, and that it could not give earnings guidance for either this or next fiscal year. It had said only last month that it had been encouraged by higher-than-expected bookings following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, and as a result had decided to expand its schedule for the current quarter.

England has imposed a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from countries including France and Spain, and it added seven Greek islands to the list on Monday. Other countries in the United Kingdom have taken similar measures. "Following the imposition of additional quarantine restrictions to seven Greek Islands and the continued uncertainty this brings for customers, demand is now likely to be further impacted and therefore lower than previously anticipated," easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said.

"We know our customers are as frustrated as we are with the unpredictable travel and quarantine restrictions," he added. Shares in easyJet, which have lost 55% of their value since the start of 2020, were down 6% at 591 pence in early deals.

Lundgren said it was difficult to overstate the impact on the industry of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated government policies. He said the aviation sector needed specific support, including the removal of air passenger duty for at least 12 months and the alleviation of air traffic control charges.

EasyJet is cutting 4,500 jobs across Europe and is closing its bases at London Stansted, London Southend and Newcastle airports as a result of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

New guidelines to boost teaching of relationships and sexuality education

Two new sets of guidelines are being provided to schools to strengthen the teaching around relationships, health and sexuality, Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin announced today.The new guidelines will ensure that the teaching of r...

Cricket Ireland cancels Inter-Provincial T20 match over coronavirus fears

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the cancellation of the Inter-Provincial T20 match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights over concerns regarding coronavirus. Earlier, a member of the Northamptonshire cricket team had tested positive...

Hima, Neeraj, Gopichand to be part of awareness campaign on fitness

Star sprinter Hima Das, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will raise awareness on daily fitness exercises in a campaign planned from September 13 to 27. Launched on August 29 to mark the first anniver...

UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

British airline easyJet is reducing its flying schedule after demand has been hit by frequent changes in government restrictions on travel, including quarantine measures.The airline said on Tuesday it expected to fly slightly less than the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020