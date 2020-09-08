Left Menu
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and LinkedIn announced a partnership on Tuesday to provide access to free learning resources for digital skills that are in demand in today's economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:39 IST
NSDC, LinkedIn partner to accelerate digital skills training for youth
A total of 10 learning paths consisting of 140 courses will be made available for free.. Image Credit: ANI

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and LinkedIn announced a partnership on Tuesday to provide access to free learning resources for digital skills that are in demand in today's economy. A total of 10 learning paths consisting of 140 courses will be made available for free on e-Skill India digital platform until March 31, 2021.

Each learning path includes a series of video content designed to help job-seekers develop core digital skills needed for an in-demand tech role, covering a broad range of skills from entry-level digital literacy to advanced product-based skills. Given the need for adaptable and transferable skills in the current times, LinkedIn is also making available three soft skills learning paths for free on the e-skill India portal.

According to LinkedIn data, Indian professionals with digital skills are 20 per cent more in demand than professionals without digital skills. NSDC Managing Director and CEO Manish Kumar said the pace of digital transformation is changing workplaces and the skills required for the future.

NSDC is facilitating an online acquisition of skills through new-age platforms to create a technically competitive workforce. "Our collaboration with LinkedIn reflects our commitment to advance digital competencies and skills of young professionals," he said. Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager for LinkedIn said upskilling will prove to be a crucial factor on India's path to economic recovery.

"By making digital reskilling resources more accessible, we hope to level the playing field so that everyone has an opportunity to not just get back into the workforce, but to also reskill and obtain meaningful work," he said in a statement. e-Skill India aggregates digital learning resources for over 16.2 lakh minutes across various sectors and regional languages, providing the next generation of learners with the technology and skills needed to prosper in a digital economy.

Since its inception in 2010, NSDC has trained more than 2.5 crore people through its partnership with 600 training partners, 11,000 training centres spread over 600 districts across the country. LinkedIn connects the world's professionals and has more than 67.5 crore members. (ANI)

