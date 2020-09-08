Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall 2% as tech sell-off resumes

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 2% on Tuesday, on the first full trading day after a report said SoftBank made significant option purchases during a Wall Street rally since a coronavirus-driven crash in March.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:16 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall 2% as tech sell-off resumes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 2% on Tuesday, on the first full trading day after a report said SoftBank made significant option purchases during a Wall Street rally since a coronavirus-driven crash in March. SoftBank spent roughly $10 billion buying shares and sources told Reuters it has spent more buying derivatives in U.S. stocks. The Financial Times first reported on these derivative purchases on Friday.

Wall Street's tech-fueled rally halted last week, with the Nasdaq plunging 3.3% in its worst week since the height of the pandemic-linked sell-off in March. The benchmark S&P 500 ended 2.3% lower, snapping a five-week winning streak. At 6:01 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 271.75 points, or 2.35%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 20.75 points, or 0.61% and Dow e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.04%.

Tesla Inc slumped 11% in premarket trading after the electric-car maker was excluded from a group of companies being added to the S&P 500.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, pandemic knocks Trump lower

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos topped Forbes list of richest Americans for the third year in a row, while U.S. President Donald Trumps ranking dropped as the coronavirus pandemic slammed his office buildings, hotels and resorts, the maga...

Leading Indian IT company HCL sets up 1st development centre in Lanka

Indias leading IT company HCL has set up its first development centre in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who attended the inauguration ceremony, spoke about Sri Lankas efforts to...

Feel quite strong just need to bowl more at training to get into rhythm: Delhi Capitals pacer Rabada

A lengthy lay-off has recharged his batteries and now, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada wants to log as many overs as possible in training to make sure that he hasnt forgotten how to bowl ahead of the IPL starting this month. The Delhi...

Mumbai airport rolls out contactless check-in system for passengers

Mumbai airport has put in place a QR code-enabled contactless check-in mechanism for the passengers, which allows them the use of their mobile phones to remotely operate check-in and self-bag drop kiosks for printing boarding passes and bag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020