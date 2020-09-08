Left Menu
Development News Edition

CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19

8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) released a new white paper, "Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability," that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector executives need to help navigate significant economic, market and business changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:05 IST
CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) released a new white paper, "Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability," that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector executives need to help navigate significant economic, market and business changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Authored by President & CEO George D. Schindler, the paper is part of an in-depth framework to help clients respond to unprecedented challenges, rebound effectively, and reinvent ways of working. A central part of the white paper are findings from the CGI Client Global Insights, an annual consultative conversation where CGI leaders meet with business and IT executives to gather their perspectives on the trends affecting their enterprises. Based on the findings and an analysis of those leading enterprises that are producing results from their enterprise-wide digital strategies, the paper identifies three critical organizational capabilities needed to navigate unprecedented challenges: • Mastering business agility - Organizations will continue to embrace new ways of working to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. Among commercial executives, business agility is the third most important business priority this year, yet only 18% report their business is highly agile. CGI research indicates that those organizations with high business agility outperform their peers by a factor of 2-3 times in terms of revenue and profitable growth.

• Rethinking the technology supply chain - The pandemic highlighted the importance of the technology supply chain to pivot to new realities with agility and elasticity, and to build more resilience into how organizations deliver their products and services. When asked to rank top innovation investments, executives cite modernization, automation and robotics, and cloud technologies, which are the key elements of modern and resilient technology supply chains. • Enabling the future of work - Digital engagement with customers and citizens has taken on new importance. Executives cite 'digital employee tools' as their second most important digitization initiative. In addition, 88% of executives are not yet seeing results from enterprise digital strategies.

"The crisis has compelled us to ask many fundamental questions about the way we live, interact, and work. Clearly many changes will occur, but one thing is certain: technology will continue to be at the heart of future value chains that serve consumers and citizens," said Schindler. "While many are making bold predictions on the 'what' and 'when' of the new normal, we believe that it is more important than ever to be centered on 'how' to create value," he added. Helping clients through economic and market changes for more than 40 years, CGI has demonstrated the ingenuity and capability to help clients examine and reinvent their business value chains to navigate unprecedented change. In addition to the key capabilities clients need to move forward, the white paper includes case study examples from leading performers. To request a copy, visit: https://www.cgi.com/en/white-paper/cgi3r/charting-path-forward-resilience-and-adaptability About CGI's Respond. Rebound. Reinvent.

We believe organizations will navigate the phases of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis at varying paces. We refer to these phases as Respond, Rebound and Reinvent: Respond to address the immediate needs of operating during the crisis, Rebound to meet the tactical challenges associated with emerging from the crisis and addressing new business requirements, and Reinvent to reengineer operating models to enable new ways of interacting with customers and citizens post-crisis. During these phases, CGI helps clients leverage technology to accelerate the successful delivery of their business strategies and emerge stronger than before. To read examples of how we support clients, visit cgi.com/3R or follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter with #CGI3R. About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 fears reduce WB assembly monsoon session to a single day

The monsoon session of West Bengal assembly will be held for only a day on September 9 due to the ongoing pandemic, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Tuesday. It had been earlier decided that the House will meet for a two-day session from Sept...

Indore records highest single-day spike of 295 COVID-19 cases

With the detection of 295 fresh infections, Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Tuesday recorded a highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases that has taken its tally to 15,165, an official said. An analysis of official data shows an increas...

Telangana Government and UK India Business Council Renew their MoU to Strengthen the State's Industrial Development

The UK India Business Council UKIBC renewed its Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Telangana. This collaborative partnership between the UKIBC and the Government of Telangana is well-estab...

Euro zone bond yields fall as focus on Italy's new 20-year bond, ECB

Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday with investors focused on bond sales and expecting supportive messaging from the European Central Bank later in the week. Italy received over 84 billion euros of investor demand for a new 20-year bond v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020