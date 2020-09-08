Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Kiren Rijiju

China's People's Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday The five youths had gone missing on Friday from the Sino-Indian border in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh "China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:29 IST
China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Kiren Rijiju

China's People's Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday

The five youths had gone missing on Friday from the Sino-Indian border in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," Rijiju tweeted.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's baseball, soccer leagues want more fans in stands

Japanese baseball and soccer want government approval to let more fans into their stadiums now that the COVID-19 infection rate is trending downward, the heads of the leagues said Tuesday. Nippon Professional Baseball and the soccer J-Leagu...

IPL 13: Bought Maxwell as we needed an impact player in the middle, says Kumble

Anil Kumble, the head coach of Kings XI Punjab KXIP, on Tuesday said that the side bought Glenn Maxwell in order to give the line-up a much-needed impact player in the middle. The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from Septe...

Arsenal defender Bellerin buys stake in eco-friendly team

Arsenal and Spain defender Hector Bellerin has invested to become the second largest shareholder at Forest Green Rovers, the English fourth division club renowned for its environmental activism. Rovers are recognized by FIFA and the United ...

Local govt undergoes rapid transition and transformation: SALGA President

While there are challenges in municipalities, the local government has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans.It is SALGAs view that government, particularly local government, has undergone rapid transition and transf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020