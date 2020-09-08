China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Kiren Rijiju
China's People's Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday The five youths had gone missing on Friday from the Sino-Indian border in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh "China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:29 IST
"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," Rijiju tweeted.
