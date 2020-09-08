Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film Federation of India (FFI) introduces 'Search for Stars' - an online platform for budding actors

Search for Stars®, an initiative of the Film Federation of India, is a unique online platform for young aspiring actors from across the world.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:48 IST
Film Federation of India (FFI) introduces 'Search for Stars' - an online platform for budding actors
Film Federation of India ushers 'Search for Stars' 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/PNN): Search for Stars®, an initiative of the Film Federation of India, is a unique online platform for young aspiring actors from across the world. The actors, male, female or others; students, amateurs or budding professionals, must be either 18 to 35 years old (Group-A), or 35 to 55 years old (Group-B) as on 7th September, 2020.

Film Federation of India is the pan-India body of associations representing the entire value chain of the business of Indian Cinema from creation to exhibition: film producers, distributors, exhibitors, studios and others. Internationally, Film Federation of India has been entrusted by the Academy to recommend India's entry for the Foreign Language Oscar. In India, Film Federation of India promotes activities that stimulate the industry's growth as well as contribute to the nation's economy.

Search for Stars® is an effort by Film Federation of India to reach out, seek and identify untapped talent and catalyse its gainful employment within the industry by creating a platform present it to potential employers within the Indian Industry...all within the gambit of SKILLINDIA. "The idea behind 'Search for Stars' is to reinvigorate the whole system! Yes the Nation went through a difficult phase with total lockdown all around but it also gave us a chance for a fresh start. Digital medium is not just the future, it is very much the present and it is here to stay!" remarked Firdausul Hasan, President of Film Federation of India.

"We appreciate the efforts of all aspiring actors who come to Mumbai in search of work and to make a name for themselves; however, in this 'new normal' situation we figured that online would be the best avenue to reach out to untapped talents from every corner of India. Now anyone with access to internet and a smart-phone, coupled with the passion of acting can participate in India's biggest online acting platform - Search for Stars," Hasan added. Search for Stars® is yet another of Film Federation of India's outreach activities to create value for the Indian film industry, this time, to discover new talent to enrich the Industry; and consequently enhance the talent's potential through effective skilling measures.

Any aspiring actor can apply online at the website www.searchforstars.com and choose the language in which they wish to audition. Film Federation of India has enabled the choice of language for participants to 13 languages viz. Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu, Bengali, Odiya, Assamese & Nepali.

"Any contestant is welcome to act in their preferred language; however, if any contestant chooses to act in multiple languages, each language shall be treated as a separate entry and the participant will have to sign up on the portal one at a time, for multiple selections. This way we get a diverse range of untapped talent from all over the country, who can make a difference on the silver screen for years to come." said Firdausul Hasan, President of Film Federation of India. Search for Stars® is all set to bring a digital revolution in the realm of acting talents across Indian Cinema.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Concern, relief as Spanish children return to school

Wearing colourful masks, the pupils of the Mariano Jose de Larra primary school in Madrid laughed and played on Tuesday morning before their teachers made them form two lines at the gates to measure their temperature.It was the first day ba...

Tomar launches 22 bamboo clusters in 9 states, National Bamboo Mission logo

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched 22 bamboo clusters in nine states, and said the country is now gearing up to increase exports of bamboo products. The bamboo clusters will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, M...

BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshi nationals from near border

Border Security Force BSF on Tuesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals when they were crossing the international boundary in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an official said here. Working on an input received from BSF intel...

Former LaLiga midfielder Sastre pens 1-year deal with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 34-year-old former LaLiga medio joins from Cypriot side AEK L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020