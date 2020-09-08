Left Menu
Elpro International School launches e-Mergence Masterclass Series - powered by SkillSphere Education

The spectrum of education is wide and diverse. Education plays a crucial role in producing career-ready students.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:29 IST
Schedule of e-Mergence Masterclass Series. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The spectrum of education is wide and diverse. Education plays a crucial role in producing career-ready students. However, there has been a rising gap between the academic skills and employability skills of students. To address this very gap, Elpro International School has launched the e-Mergence Masterclass Series in association with SkillSphere Education for students of grades 11 and 12.

Focusing on 'upskill and evolve', the Masterclass series aims to develop soft skills and corporate skills in students, while exposing them to experiences of successful young professionals from different walks of life. The e-Mergence Masterclass Series is taking place between September and November 2020. The program is being conducted online every Friday for a 1.5 hour duration starting 4th September, 2020 between 6.30 pm and 8 pm. The first season of the series comprises of 12 weekly sessions, each of which will touch upon different fields of work, skill sets and shall be led by distinguished young professionals from specific career fields. 12 different topics will be explored by young industry experts through interactive training session, followed by a question-answer period. This will allow students to explore different career options in an interactive and engaging manner. Students will be further provided reflection based assignments which will enhance their perspectives about different professions.

"Elpro International School has always endeavoured to think beyond the conventional teaching-learning methodologies. The Masterclass series is one such initiative that focuses on contemporary education. As an institution we strongly believe that more and more opportunities should be made available to the students in their school years, laying a strong foundation, so that their academic knowledge is well-complimented with skill sets essential for the 21st century. With the Masterclass series, our school is venturing out towards a world of new professionalism and ensuring that the new generation of students are well-informed, equipped with required skill sets and are absolutely career ready. I will like to encourage all other schools to make most of this opportunity for their students," said Dr Amrita Vohra, Director Principal of Elpro International School. "The e-Mergence Masterclass Series is one of SkillSphere's largest and most impactful initiatives for students of Grades 11 and 12. Interacting with young and established professionals is one of the best ways for young adults to develop essential soft skills and develop career perspectives. The online interface has provided us with the opportunity to get many speakers from across the world to interact with Grade 11 and 12 students. We are delighted to see the response as over 1900 students from across India and the Middle East have registered for the Masterclass Series. SkillSphere is also extremely grateful to Elpro International School for partnering with us on this initiative," said Anansh Prasad, Founder and Managing Director - SkillSphere Education.

The Masterclass series is a certified program for which students can register. It is a great opportunity for senior students to build up their portfolio for University Applications. Students who wish to receive a certificate for the attending the Masterclasses will have to submit at least 9 out of 12 questionnaires for the 12 sessions within a stipulated timeline. The e-Mergence Masterclass series is brought to students for absolutely free and students can register for it by getting in touch with Elpro International School or SkillSphere Education. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

