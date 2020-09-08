Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCX witnesses record high silver delivery

The Silver Mini and Silver Micro August 31 contracts marked the delivery of 12.46 tonnes of silver. The daily turnover value for bullion futures on MCX had touched a seven-year high of Rs 50,226 crore on July 28, 2020, the statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:11 IST
MCX witnesses record high silver delivery

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Tuesday said it has witnessed a record-breaking 12-year high in silver delivery. A total of 139.96 tonnes of silver has been delivered via Silver (30 kg) September contract along with Silver Mini (5 kg) and Silver Micro (1 kg) August contracts on MCX, the exchange said in a statement.

For Silver (30 Kg) September contract, 127.50 tonnes of silver has been delivered. The September contract also created a record when it marked a 12-year high for delivery in a single contract.

This is the highest level of delivery since the December 2008 Silver (30 kg) contract, which registered a delivery of 141.81 tonnes, it said. The Silver Mini and Silver Micro August 31 contracts marked the delivery of 12.46 tonnes of silver.

The daily turnover value for bullion futures on MCX had touched a seven-year high of Rs 50,226 crore on July 28, 2020, the statement said. The daily turnover value of silver futures had hit a seven-year high of Rs 33,239 crore on the same date.

Silver contracts grossed a turnover of Rs 17,574 crore in August 2020. The performance of Silver (30 KG) options was also robust with an average notional daily turnover of Rs 419 crore during August 2020 with a record turnover of Rs 741 crore on August 26, 2020.

"Notwithstanding the prevailing volatility in silver spot markets, the record delivery witnessed in our silver contracts shows the faith reposed by buyers and sellers alike in MCX as the domestic price benchmark and its robust risk management system," MCX MD and CEO P S Reddy said. "It also reflects acceptance of our newly introduced deliverable micro and mini Silver contracts with 1 kg bar as base delivery unit as they have already seen 22.58 tonnes of delivery in the first four cycles," he added.

The exchange saw an average daily futures turnover of Rs 43,262 crore in August 2020, the statement said. PTI SM RVK.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

F1 champ Lewis Hamilton sets up electric offroad team

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has launched a team to compete in an all-electric offroad racing series, though he wont be behind the wheel. Hamilton said on Tuesday his new team will be called X44 in a nod to his F1 car number itself ...

UiPath sees 20 pc YoY growth in India since February on increased demand

Tech firm UiPath on Tuesday said it has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year YoY growth in India since February on the back of significant demand for its solutions from various segments, including government and supply chain companies. UiPath pr...

Significant movement on Russia's offer for phase 3 testing, manufacture of its COVID-19 vaccine in India: NITI Aayog member

With Russia approaching India for phase 3 trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and for its manufacture in the country, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday that the government attaches great importance to this offer of p...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020