Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Leyland Chairman Emeritus R J Shahaney no more

He was undoubtedly a key architect of Ashok Leyland's growth and success", Seshasayee said. The company's current Managing Director Vipin Sondhi said, "while I did not have the good fortune of working with Mr Shahaney directly, I had the privilege of knowing him personally.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:21 IST
Ashok Leyland Chairman Emeritus R J Shahaney no more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

R J Shahaney, Chairman Emeritus of Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland, died here on Tuesday following a brief illness, the heavy commercial maker said. Shahaney was the city-based company's first Managing Director who served in that capacity between 1978 and 1998 and later as chairman till 2010.

The company in a statement described him as a visionary architect who laid a strong foundation in manufacturing, engineering and technology. Ashok Leyland's Hosur, Alwar and the Bhandara plants were the creations of Shahaney, the company said.

Shahaney had also served the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as its president. Ashok Leyland chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said "We mourn the loss of a great leader, ally and friend.

Shahaney was with Ashok Leyland and the group for over three decades, leading the company to where we are today". "Under his able leadership, we expanded our footprint and manufacturing capacity.

Even after his retirement, he was always available to share his wisdom and was a personal friend of the Hinduja Family", he said. Noted industry icon and Ashok Leyland's former non- executive vice-chairman R Seshasayee said, "I had the privilege of working for him for three decades and watching him at close quarters".

"Every day was a new learning experience for me and every action and thought, a new enlightenment. He was undoubtedly a key architect of Ashok Leyland's growth and success", Seshasayee said.

The company's current Managing Director Vipin Sondhi said, "while I did not have the good fortune of working with Mr Shahaney directly, I had the privilege of knowing him personally. I have always looked up to him and what he has done for Ashok Leyland.

His contribution to the company and the industry is unparalleled. He was part of our family and we will truly miss him", he added. After his tenure in Ashok Leyland, Shahaney also led the company's project services and was also involved in many Hinduja Group activities such as Hinduja National Power, the statement added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues tender for survey of Mum-Nagpur high speed corridor

The government on Tuesday invited tenders to conduct a survey for a 741 km high speed rail corridor from Mumbai to Nagpur to gauge the feasibility of running a bullet train on the route, which will pass through Nasik in Maharashtra. The ten...

Andhra Pradesh govt launches Plasma donation campaign

In an effort to treat the coronavirus patients more effectively, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a plasma donation campaign. More than 37000 people are eligible for the donation of plasma in the state of Andhra Pradesh.The campai...

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. The ...

Indian, Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue: Russian Deputy Chief

Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission in Delhi on Tuesday said that Russia has no doubt that Indian and Chinese friends would find a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue. Were very encouraged to know that Defence Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020