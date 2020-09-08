Govt issues tender for survey of Mum-Nagpur high speed corridor

The government on Tuesday invited tenders to conduct a survey for a 741 km high speed rail corridor from Mumbai to Nagpur to gauge the feasibility of running a bullet train on the route, which will pass through Nasik in Maharashtra. The tender is for carrying out 'survey, identification of overhead, overground, underground utilities and identification of power sourcing options for substations' along the proposed Mumbai-Nasik-Nagpur High Speed Rail Corridor. The project implementing agency National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has been entrusted by the railways to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for seven new high speed rail corridors to gauge their financial viability and the estimated traffic they will attract.

The seven proposed corridors are Delhi-Varanasi (865 km) Varanasi-Howrah (760 km), Delhi–Ahmedabad, Mumbai–Nagpur (741 km), Mumbai–Hyderabad (711 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km) and Delhi–Amritsar (459 km). "The length of the corridors as mentioned are tentative and subject to change as per actual survey," an NHSRCL spokesperson said. Earlier, the NHSRCL had also floated tenders related to data collection for the Delhi–Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor and the Delhi–Lucknow –Varanasi HSR corridor. The 886 km long Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed rail project will pass through Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan.

This comes at a time when the Centre's first bullet train project from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is facing delays and may fail to meet its 2023 deadline.