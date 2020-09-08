Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt issues tender for survey of Mum-Nagpur high speed corridor

The government on Tuesday invited tenders to conduct a survey for a 741 km high speed rail corridor from Mumbai to Nagpur to gauge the feasibility of running a bullet train on the route, which will pass through Nasik in Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:57 IST
Govt issues tender for survey of Mum-Nagpur high speed corridor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Tuesday invited tenders to conduct a survey for a 741 km high speed rail corridor from Mumbai to Nagpur to gauge the feasibility of running a bullet train on the route, which will pass through Nasik in Maharashtra. The tender is for carrying out 'survey, identification of overhead, overground, underground utilities and identification of power sourcing options for substations' along the proposed Mumbai-Nasik-Nagpur High Speed Rail Corridor. The project implementing agency National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has been entrusted by the railways to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for seven new high speed rail corridors to gauge their financial viability and the estimated traffic they will attract.

The seven proposed corridors are Delhi-Varanasi (865 km) Varanasi-Howrah (760 km), Delhi–Ahmedabad, Mumbai–Nagpur (741 km), Mumbai–Hyderabad (711 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km) and Delhi–Amritsar (459 km). "The length of the corridors as mentioned are tentative and subject to change as per actual survey," an NHSRCL spokesperson said. Earlier, the NHSRCL had also floated tenders related to data collection for the Delhi–Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor and the Delhi–Lucknow –Varanasi HSR corridor. The 886 km long Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed rail project will pass through Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan.

This comes at a time when the Centre's first bullet train project from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is facing delays and may fail to meet its 2023 deadline.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

In new Brexit turmoil, UK says it may break law in 'limited way'

Britain headed into a new round of Brexit trade talks on Tuesday acknowledging it could break international law but only in a limited way after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union.As the pound fell sharply on ...

Bharat Dynamics OFS gets off to smooth start, institutional buyers oversubscribe 

The over Rs 900-crore Offer for Sale OFS of government shares in defence firm Bharat Dynamics got off to a smooth start with the portion reserved for institutional investors oversubscribed 1.40 times. The government is selling over 2.74 cro...

INSIGHT-Ford's incoming CEO wants the U.S. automaker to run like a Deere

From the moment he was named chief operating officer and heir apparent to the top spot at Ford Motor Co in February, Jim Farley has touted the growth potential of its commercial vehicles.But its not just more trucks and vans that Farley wan...

SWR, BMRCL sign MoU with BIAL to upgrade connectivity to International Airport

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the South Western Railways signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bangalore International Airport Limited on Tuesday in order to upgrade connectivity from Bengaluru to the Kempe Gowda ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020