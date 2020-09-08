Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL93 SINOINDIA-LD AGGRESSION Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension New Delhi: Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and pole weapons called 'Guandao' in aggressively trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. DEL89 VIRUS-INDO-RUSSIA-VACCINE ‘Significant movement’ on Russia's request for phase-3 trial, manufacture of Sputnik V in India New Delhi: India is considering Russia's request for conducting phase-3 clinical trial and manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V by Indian firms, officials said Tuesday, noting there has been "significant movement" on both these fronts and specific outcomes are expected soon. DEL76 DEF-RAFALE Rafale jets to be formally inducted into IAF on Thursday; French defence minister to attend event New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly and India's top military brass will attend a ceremony in Ambala airbase on Thursday to formally induct five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force, officials said.

DEL74 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY Complaints from states that people becoming lax in taking COVID-19 precautions: Health ministry New Delhi: Highlighting repeated complaints from states that people are becoming lax in taking precautions against COVID-19, the Centre on Tuesday said following public health measures like social distancing and wearing masks remains key to slowing the pandemic. DEL73 AR-YOUTHS-CHINA-LD RIJIJU China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju New Delhi: China's People's Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.

BOM30 MH-KANGANA-LD BMC BMC accuses Kangana of illegal construction, she alleges intimidation Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday pasted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions. DEL87 AVI-PURI-INTERNATIONAL 32% intl flyers at Delhi airport brought COVID-negative reports to avail quarantine exemption: Puri New Delhi: Around 32 per cent of international passengers who arrived in India between August 8 and September 5 were able to get exemption from the seven-day institutional quarantine requirement as each of them had a valid COVID-negative test report, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday BUSINESS DEL88 BIZ-SOLAR-PM India to have 220 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that India will increase its existing clean energy capacity of 134 GW to 220 GW by 2022 and stressed on reducing tariffs further through technological advancements. DEL68 BIZ-LD INDIA GROWTH Fitch puts India GDP contraction in FY21 at 10.5 pc, Ind-Ra at 11.8 pc New Delhi: India's economy is expected to contract 10.5 per cent in the current fiscal before bouncing back in the next financial year, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD20 SC-CHARDHAM Chardham project: Follow highway ministry's 2018 circular on road width, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said the 2018 circular of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on width of roads in hilly and mountainous terrains be followed in construction of Chardham highway project, providing all-weather connectivity to four holy towns of Uttarakhand. LGD17 VIRUS-DL-HC-LD TESTING Doc's prescription not mandatory for COVID-19 testing in Delhi, carry Aadhaar for address proof: HC New Delhi: Doctor's prescription is not mandatory from now for those voluntarily going for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Tuesday said, while expressing concern over the sharp and alarming increase in the number of cases.

FOREIGN FGN37 UK-LD NIRAV Nirav Modi faces politically biased trial in India, alleges his legal team London: Nirav Modi’s legal team on Tuesday alleged that he is unlikely to get a fair trial in India due to the politicisation of his case and the diamond merchant faces a "high risk of suicide" due to the lack of adequate medical facilities in Indian prisons. By Aditi Khanna FGN30 SINOINDIA-CHINA After fresh tensions in Ladakh, China says it hopes for disengagement as soon as possible Beijing: As fresh border confrontation erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, China on Tuesday hoped disengagement can be achieved as soon as possible through mutual consultations, flagging approaching harsh winter in the region. By K J M Varma PTI SRY