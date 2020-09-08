Initial survey tender floated for Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur HSR

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday floated a tender for initial survey work for the proposed 741-kilometre Mumbai- Nashik-Nagpur high speed rail corridor, officials said. The scope of work comprises carrying out route survey, identification of overhead, overground and underground utilities, and identification of power sourcing options for substations along the corridor, they said.

The last date for submission of bids is September 29, the officials said. The NHSRCL has been tasked with preparing detailed project reports (DPR) for six other high speed corridors, namely Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Chennai-Mysore (435 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai- Hyderabad (711 km) and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km).