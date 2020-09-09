Left Menu
Development News Edition

No stimulus, tight fiscal targets in Mexico's budget

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 04:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 04:57 IST
No stimulus, tight fiscal targets in Mexico's budget

Mexico's government plans to keep a lid on spending while offering some support for health, vulnerable groups and infrastructure in a lean 2021 budget that forecasts only partial recovery for an economy hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The kind of government spending advanced economies had unleashed to recover from coronavirus lockdowns would have been devastating for Mexico's finances, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday.

"We would like to think there is money for everyone, but that is not the reality we are facing," Herrera said, comparing the economic crisis to the 1930s Great Recession as he delivered an austere budget proposal to Congress Herrera said there would be growth in real terms for the public health sector, which he said would emerge permanently stronger from the pandemic, and for road-building and other infrastructure, which he said would be a source of jobs.

He also reiterated President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's promise of no new taxes or tax increases this year. A copy of the budget on the finance ministry website proposes lowering debt as a proportion of gross domestic product by the end of next year.

It also proposes increased spending for some social programs including pensions, but forecasts only 6.4% revenue growth over 2020, a year in which the economy is forecast to contract the most in almost 90 years. Mexico's primary budget balance - which excludes interest payments on existing debt - will be nil next year and the economy will grow by about 4.6%, the budget forecasts.

"Assuming that these numbers are correct, it seems that they still want to maintain a healthy fiscal balance sheet," said Julio Ruiz, chief economist for Mexico at Brazilian bank Itau. Lopez Obrador is an outlier among both wealthy and emerging nations, insisting on keeping spending tight even in the face of the economic destruction wrought by coronavirus lockdown.

"It looks like goals of fiscal control are favored over programs of economic reactivation," said Jose Luis de la Cruz, director of Mexico's Industrial Development and Economic Growth Institute. "For the Mexican government it is very important to send a signal that there is a very strong commitment to avoid further indebting the country," he said.

Mexico's central bank recently warned the economy could contract by 13% this year. The bank forecasts between 1.3% and 5.6% growth next year. Lopez Obrador argues his discipline will eventually leave healthier finances, while ruling out more taxes or new social programs.

($1 = 21.7450 Mexican pesos)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

More than a dozen California firefighters trying to protect a fire station from flames were overrun by the blaze, and several were hurt. Elsewhere, military helicopters rescued more than 150 people stranded in the burning wilderness.Fourtee...

AstraZeneca puts leading COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern

AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant. Our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vacc...

Kamala Harris becoming President would be an insult to US: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday local time attacked the Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris saying, people dont like her and it would be an insult to the US if she becomes the President. Its very simple to remember--if Bide...

Australia not worried about vaccine trial pause, cases rise in hot spot

Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plcs decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, its deputy chief medical officer said on Wednesday, as daily cases nudged higher in the countrys coronavirus hot spot. AstraZeneca on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020