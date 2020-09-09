Left Menu
Development News Edition

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Speaking to PTI, the envoy also listed out his priorities in working on the India-Singapore relationship during his tenure here, especially further intensifying the political engagement, focus on increasing trade and investment flows, and technology collaborations in the space of fintech and startups. "We have planned an India-ASEAN hackathon later this year, as part of similar hackathons done between Indian and Singapore in the past," he said.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:01 IST
More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

More and more Indian workers are returning home as Singapore businesses cut down on workforce following the severe impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said. "On an average, about 100 Indian nationals in Singapore continue to register daily with the High Commission here for flights back home, with over 11,000 having registered so far," Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran said on Wednesday.

Special flights have been arranged as part of the ongoing Vande Bharat Mission and, wherever necessary, more flights are added to help meet the high demand for some destinations to help Indian nationals return home as they have lost their jobs, or going back for medical treatment or family-distress situation, he said. Kumaran said the high commission would continue to work to ensure enough repatriation flights, even though formal flights between Singapore and India have not resumed.

The high commission has repatriated over 17,000 Indian nationals by arranging 120 special flights since May, said Kumaran. Speaking to PTI, the envoy also listed out his priorities in working on the India-Singapore relationship during his tenure here, especially further intensifying the political engagement, focus on increasing trade and investment flows, and technology collaborations in the space of fintech and startups.

"We have planned an India-ASEAN hackathon later this year, as part of similar hackathons done between Indian and Singapore in the past," he said. "We are also working further on other collaboration opportunities such enabling digital payments in Singapore through Indian domestic RuPay cards, working together to develop a Global Stack, on the lines of India Stack, and for making our MSME platforms interoperable." Discussions are ongoing with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) to explore opportunities for a manufacturing partnership. "India offers industrial sites in planned economic zones to promote manufacturing," he said, stressing that country had "a very cost competitive" manufacturing ecosystem, especially its low labour cost.

Singapore, through regionally-linked institutions and trade bodies such as the SMF, as well as a good understanding of the ASEAN market, offers good scope for such a win-win partnership. "This perfectly fits into the India's strategy to be a global manufacturing hub with Singapore’s investment in specialised manufacturing sectors and cooperation in the area of developing the required skills for Indian workers," Kumaran said.

"Singapore has been a longstanding FDI source for the Indian market and, by expanding collaborations with SMF, we aim to bring in more industries into the manufacturing sector in the country," said Kumaran. Investors see India as a long-term market with a growing domestic demand and the ongoing economic reforms creating a business-friendly environment as well as government's support for export-oriented industries, according to Kumaran.

Separately, the high commissioner is also set to start work on India's new High Commission building at Stevens Road on the outskirts of the hotel-belt of Orchard Road and the central business district. It is designed to be a multi-storey complex on the free-hold land parcel owned by the Indian government, along with the current chancery and the High Commissioner's residence.

"We are looking at completing the Indian High Commission's new complex in about three years," said the envoy. PTI GS HMB.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bohm's two-run single lifts Phillies over Red Sox

Alec Bohm hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Bohm finished with three hits and a career-h...

Govt creates new border exception category for work visa holders

The Government is creating a new border exception category to enable the return of some temporary work visa holders who are overseas and have strong, ongoing links to New Zealand.The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has announced that ...

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh receives threat call over Kangana Ranaut issue

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh received a threat call on Tuesday for criticising actress Kangana Ranaut during the Assembly Session yesterday. The threat call was received at the Ministers Nagpur office, an official confirmed on We...

U.S. firms in China increasingly fear soured ties will last for years -survey

U.S. companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the worlds two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed.Half of the firm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020