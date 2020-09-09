Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's child mortality rate declined between 1990 and 2019: UN

India's child mortality rate has declined substantially between 1990 and 2019 but the country, along with Nigeria, still accounted for almost a third of all under-five deaths last year, according to a new report which warned that COVID-19 pandemic threatens to undo decades of progress in eliminating preventable child deaths globally.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:47 IST
India's child mortality rate declined between 1990 and 2019: UN

India's child mortality rate has declined substantially between 1990 and 2019 but the country, along with Nigeria, still accounted for almost a third of all under-five deaths last year, according to a new report which warned that COVID-19 pandemic threatens to undo decades of progress in eliminating preventable child deaths globally. The ‘Levels & Trends in Child Mortality’ Report 2020 said that the number of global under-five deaths dropped to its lowest point on record in 2019 – down to 5.2 million from 12.5 million in 1990. Over the past 30 years, health services to prevent or treat causes of child death such as preterm, low birth weight, complications during birth, neonatal sepsis, pneumonia, diarrhoea and malaria, as well as vaccination, have played a large role in saving millions of lives. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major disruptions to health services that threaten to undo decades of hard-won progress toward eliminating preventable child deaths.

According to the new mortality estimates released by UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the World Bank Group, the under-five mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in India declined to 34 in 2019 from 126 in 1990. The country registered a 4.5 per cent annual rate of reduction in under-five mortality between 1990-2019. The number of under-five deaths in India dropped from 3.4 million in 1990 to 824,000 in 2019. The infant mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in India declined from 89 in 1990 to 28 last year, with the country registering 679000 infant deaths last year, a significant decline from 2.4 million infant deaths in 1990. The country also witnessed a decrease in neonatal mortality rate between 1990 and 2019 from 57 to 22 - 1.5 million neonatal deaths in 1990 to 522,000 deaths in 2019. Further, the probability of dying among children aged 5–14 years declined from 21 in 1990 to 5 in 2019 (447,000 deaths in 1990 to 136,000 deaths in 2019) and the probability of dying among youth aged 15–24 years dipped from 24 to 10 (407,000 deaths to 246,000 deaths) between the period under review. The sex-specific under-five mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in India in 1990 stood at 122 males and 131 females and this declined to 34 males and 35 females in 2019.

The regions of Central and Southern Asia and Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand) both saw a faster decline in under-five mortality from 2010-2019 compared to 2000-2009. However, the global burden of under-five deaths weighs most heavily on just two regions - sub-Saharan Africa and Central and Southern Asia. The report said that about 53 per cent of all under-five deaths in 2019 - 2.8 million - occurred in sub-Saharan Africa, and roughly 1.5 million children (28 per cent) died in 2019 before reaching age 5 in Central and Southern Asia. These two regions alone accounted for more than 80 per cent of the 5.2 million global under-five deaths in 2019, but they only accounted for 52 per cent of the global under-five population.

“Nearly half (49 per cent) of all under-five deaths in 2019 occurred in just five countries: Nigeria, India, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia. Nigeria and India alone account for almost a third,” the report said. The report added that countries worldwide are now experiencing disruptions in child and maternal health services, such as health checkups, vaccinations and prenatal and post-natal care, due to resource constraints and a general uneasiness with using health services due to a fear of getting COVID-19.

“The global community has come too far towards eliminating preventable child deaths to allow the COVID-19 pandemic to stop us in our tracks,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. “When children are denied access to health services because the system is overrun, and when women are afraid to give birth at the hospital for fear of infection, they, too, may become casualties of COVID-19. Without urgent investments to re-start disrupted health systems and services, millions of children under five, especially newborns, could die.” Even before COVID-19, newborns were at highest risk of death. In 2019, a newborn baby died every 13 seconds. Moreover, 47 per cent of all under-five deaths occurred in the neonatal period, up from 40 per cent in 1990. With severe disruptions in essential health services, newborn babies could be at much higher risk of dying. The report said that meeting the SDG target on under-five mortality would save the lives of almost 11 million children. On current trends, about 48 million children under 5 years of age will die between 2020 and 2030, half of them newborns. More than half (57 per cent) of these 48 million deaths will occur in sub-Saharan Africa (28 million) and 25 per cent in Central and Southern Asia (12 million). PTI YAS NSA.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Avaali Launches Reverse Auction Feature for Velocious Supplier Relationship Management Solution

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Avaali, the Bangalore headquartered company with specialization in bringing down cycle time and cost of enterprise business processes, launched a reverse auction feature for its Velocious Supplier Relati...

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,176 to 253,474; Australia not worried about vaccine trial pause and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S., European COVID-19 vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigourNine leading U.S. and European vaccine developers pledged on Tuesday to uphold the scientific standards their exp...

Entertainment News Roundup: Lloyd Webber urges UK to set date for theatres to open at full capacity; Singapore's concert for the dead goes online during pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Start Me Up - Rolling Stones open store in London despite pandemicThe Rolling Stones will open their first dedicated store on Wednesday in Londons Carnaby Street, despite the coron...

Soccer-'Diamond in the rough' Doku repays Martinez's faith

Belgium cruised to a 5-1 Nations League victory over Iceland in Brussels on Tuesday, another seemingly routine win in their run of 12 victories in a row, but one which could be remembered in years to come for a debut international goal from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020