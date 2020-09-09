Left Menu
Mahindra Electric Mobility globally launches MESMA 48 platform for EVs

Mahindra Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has globally launched its MESMA 48 platform for EVs, which has till date powered over 11,000 such vehicles on Indian roads. The launch of Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture (MESMA) 48 platform comes on the occasion of the first World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day, which is being hosted by the sustainability media company Green.TV.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:05 IST
Mahindra Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has globally launched its MESMA 48 platform for EVs, which has till date powered over 11,000 such vehicles on Indian roads. The launch of Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture (MESMA) 48 platform comes on the occasion of the first World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day, which is being hosted by the sustainability media company Green.TV. The USD 19.5-billion Mahindra group is a founding partner of the global event. The journey towards a future driven by e-mobility is well under way, said Mahesh Babu, MD and CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, India. “Our goal with EVs is to revolutionise first and last mile transportation globally and take e-mobility to the masses. World EV Day is a great forum for us to discuss the next big ideas for the global markets and we take this opportunity to launch our MESMA 48 platform globally," Babu said. "I had a vision for World EV Day as a day that would really help to bring about the shift to sustainable mobility. Mahindra Electric is the pioneer of electric vehicle technology, in India, and shares this vision,” Ade Thomas, Founder of sustainable media company, Green.TV, said

Mahindra Electric's MESMA 48 platform offers globally competitive quality and is cost effective, the company claimed in the release, adding that it is one of its most utilised EV technology solution architecture. According to the company, the platform offers voltage systems ranging from 44 V to 96 V, and has till date powered over 11,000 EVs on Indian roads. It can electrify a range of vehicles including three wheelers, quadricycles and even compact cars. "We are in the midst of a paradigm shift towards a sustainable future… Switching over to e-mobility, we tied up with M&M to introduce electric cabs in 2019. Since then we have focussed on researching and developing tech infrastructure and adding more and more electric cars in our fleet," Meru Mobility Tech's spokesperson said. Mahindra group holds majority stake in Meru Cabs. "Today, we have nearly 300 EV cabs which travel a distance of a million kilometres every month in Mumbai and Delhi. We aim to convert 50 per cent of our fleet to electric vehicles by 2025," he said. MESMA is India's first electric architecture with all its components being manufactured and assembled at the company's factory in India, except for battery cells, as per the release. It is suitable for converting existing internal combustion engine vehicles to electric as well as for making ground up electric vehicles

The architecture has a range of platforms such as MESMA 48, MESMA 72 and MESMA 350, all catering to different categories of vehicles, the company said.

Videos

