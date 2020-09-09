Smuggled drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized in Karnataka

Drugs valued at around Rs 1 crore and smuggled into India from Belgium, by concealing it inside an electric massager, were seized at the international airport here. According to customs officials, 1,980 grams of MDMA or ecstasy pills were seized on Tuesday.

"Kudos to Officers at B'lore Int'l Courier Centre for detecting 1980 gms (Rs 1 Cr (Approx) of MDMA / Ecstasy pills - concealed inside electric massager, attempted to be smuggled in to India, from Belgium. @cbic_india @ianuragthakur #saveyouth," Bengaluru customs has tweeted. Official sources said the pills were hidden inside a foot massager that had reached the airport's cargo section as medical equipment, which was shipped from Belgium.

On growing suspicious about the packing, the officials scanned and checked it thoroughly and found colourful pills inside, they said, adding that further investigation is on regarding whom it was to reach and other details.