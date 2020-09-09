Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal Enfield to commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina

Commenting on the development, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said: "Royal Enfield has been working steadily to grow and expand the middleweight motorcycling segment globally and also to increase our footprint in important global markets." The company has grown its international presence significantly and now has a wide retail presence across 60 countries, he added. "With a strategic view to cater to growing demand and to gain significant market advantage, we have been pursuing our plans to set up local assembly units across specific markets in the Asia Pacific region and across South America.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:35 IST
Royal Enfield to commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, its local distributor in the country since 2018. This will be the first time in Royal Enfield's modern history that motorcycles will be assembled and produced outside the company's manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, the company said in a statement.

The local assembly unit in Argentina will be based at Grupo Simpa's facility located in Campana, Buenos Aires. "To begin with, the plant will locally assemble three motorcycle models - the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 - starting this month," it added. Commenting on the development, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said: "Royal Enfield has been working steadily to grow and expand the middleweight motorcycling segment globally and also to increase our footprint in important global markets." The company has grown its international presence significantly and now has a wide retail presence across 60 countries, he added.

"With a strategic view to cater to growing demand and to gain significant market advantage, we have been pursuing our plans to set up local assembly units across specific markets in the Asia Pacific region and across South America. In the first of these, we are very happy to announce the first CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly plant in Argentina," Dasari said. Argentina, which is among the biggest mid-size motorcycle markets in Latin America, and other South American countries have been an important market for Royal Enfield. "Ever since we commenced sales since 2018 in Argentina, we have received a resounding response to our motorcycles from consumers. The local terrain and topography create the perfect canvas for riding our motorcycles, especially the Himalayan. The initial success of the 650 Twin motorcycles has also been very encouraging," he said.

Dasari said Royal Enfield is deeply committed to focusing on becoming a part of the fabric of the country's rich motorcycling culture. "Our decision to start assembling our motorcycles in Argentina is testament to our long term commitment and increasing confidence in the market," he added. Royal Enfield had set up retail operations in Argentina in March 2018, with its first store in Vicente Lopez, Buenos Aires. Since then, it has expanded its retail network and currently has 5 exclusive stores in Argentina. Overall, Royal Enfield has 31 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touchpoints in all Latin American countries.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australian prime minister criticizes TikTok suicide video

Australian regulators have ruled out prosecuting TikTok over an apparent suicide video under tough new laws prohibiting some forms of violent online images, but the prime minister urged social media companies on Wednesday to take more respo...

'EG RJ-GOVERNOR Faced no pressure except Constitution’s: Raj guv on deadlock on calling assembly session

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said that while dealing with the deadlock with the state government over calling the assembly session in July, he was under no pressure from anyone except the ConstitutionOn completion of one ye...

SAR Group appoints K Vijaya Kumar as CEO for e-mobility business

SAR Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of auto industry veteran K Vijaya Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer of its electric mobility business. Kumar, who joined the company in August, will focus on all e-mo...

Royal Enfield to commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, its local distributor in the country since 2018. This will be the first time in Royal Enfields modern history t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020