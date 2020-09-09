MediaTek empowers Indian smart devices ecosystem, focuses on R&D to reiterate commitment to 'Make in India'

MediaTek, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, today reiterated its focus on R&D to enable 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', during the first Virtual Chapter of the MediaTek Technology Diaries Knowledge Forum. MediaTek also committed to enabling the Indian smart devices ecosystem and boosting 5G capabilities to make great technology available and accessible to everyone, at the interactive session.

MediaTek announced its collaboration with VVDN Technologies, a leading product engineering, cloud, and manufacturing company in India, to offer a new range of MediaTek AIoT solutions for home and office use. As a part of the partnership, smart devices powered by MediaTek will be rolled out in India in the fourth quarter of 2020. MediaTek and VVDN will be working closely to design, develop, and manufacture innovative and new-age AIoT solutions, including camera solutions, home automation solutions, and Voice Assistant Devices / smart speakers.

"MediaTek leads the market in chipset technology for Smart Phones, Smart TVs, Voice Assistant Devices (VADs), Android tablets, feature phones, and more. A recent report by TechArt also states that amongst chipset manufacturers, MediaTek leads in terms of adoption of its chipset solution by various OEMs across several devices including TVs, Smart Speakers, STBs, TWS among others. India remains a key growth market for us, both in terms of business value proposition and talent pool. We are keen to enable the 'Make in India' narrative by collaborating with indigenous device makers like VVDN Technologies to create smart solutions in India, targeted at both Indian and global consumers," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. Committed to technology democratization, MediaTek has a balanced portfolio across smartphones, smart homes, and other segments. While smartphones and tablets contribute about 43 per cent-48 percent of the revenue, 28-33 percent revenue comprises of VADs, AIoT, Power Management, Connectivity Solutions like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The remaining 20-25 percent of the revenue is led by smart-home and other categories which include Digital TVs, DVD Players, Optical Storage, Feature phones, etc. Focused on designing innovative solutions, MediaTek has two R&D centers in India located in Noida and Bangalore.

"We are excited to work with MediaTek as the association will contribute greatly towards our 'Make in India' initiatives. VVDN's collaboration with MediaTek will enable us to work together on innovative and cost-effective smart devices at our Global Innovation Park (GIP) manufacturing hub in Manesar which houses an elaborate R&D, design, engineering, and electronic Manufacturing Facility. We look forward to a long and successful alliance with MediaTek," said Vivek Bansal, President Engineering and Co-founder, VVDN Technologies. MediaTek launches Indian Non-Mobile Microsite

At the Virtual Tech Diaries, MediaTek launched its brand-new microsite for Indian Non-Mobile products (smart devices beyond the smartphones), depicting its commitment to the segment and to empower partners in creating solutions for the Indian demographic. The microsite offers detailed information on a variety of products powered by MediaTek chips, including smart home solutions (AIoT, set-top boxes, smart TVs, Voice Assistant Devices), retail broadband, education tablets, POS terminals, biometric devices, and automotive solutions. MediaTek powers more than 1.5 billion devices a year across some of the world's leading brands like Motorola One Plus OPPO, realme, VIVO, Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Sony, Microsoft, Paytm, KENT, Broadlink, LG, Google, Amazon, and many more. The product range spans across categories including smartphones, automobiles, surveillance cameras, voice-assisted devices, audio systems, tablets, Smart TVs among others.

The non-mobile business is taking a significant lead for MediaTek, with increased uptake in smart home devices. MediaTek has announced collaborations with smart TV makers like OnePlus, Motorola, realm among others. Earlier this year, MediaTek and Samsung introduced the world's first 8K QLED TV equipped with MediaTek's custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900). The flagship TV was the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The company is currently working with OEMs to launch MediaTek powered Smart TVs in the coming months. The year 2020 has been significant for MediaTek with a strong focus on 5G, gaming, R&D, and new launches. Some of the key announcements included:

* Launch of MediaTek Helio G95, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips offering MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology for seamless smartphone gaming across categories. * Launch of innovative MediaTek 5G chips - MediaTek Dimensity series - 1000+, 820, 800, 800U, and 720 chips offering 5G connectivity to smartphone users across demographics.

* MediaTek pushing the boundaries of advanced IoT 5G satellite communications with a successful field trial that transfers data through Inmarsat's Alphasat L-band satellite, in Geostationary Orbit (GEO) 35,000 kilometers above the equator. * MediaTek's collaboration with Intel to bring 5G Experience to next-generation PCs with the successful development and certification of its 5G modem data card.

* MediaTek enabling YouTube video streams using the cutting-edge AV1 video codec on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G SoC. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 is the world's first smartphone SoC to integrate an AV1 hardware video decoder, enabling it to playback AV1 video streams up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. Also present on the occasion were Kuldeep Malik, Director Corporate Sales at MediaTek India, Daniel Lin, Deputy Director for Emerging Markets at MediaTek, Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Partner at TechARC and Chief Analyst and Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communications at MediaTek India.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity, and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions, and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables.

MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information

