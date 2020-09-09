Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meera Gandhi, CEO of Giving Back Foundation shares insights on the occasion on World Suicide Prevention Day

The Giving Back Foundation is an organization deeply involved in mental wellness and considers the subject to be one of its primary 3 mandates.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:11 IST
Meera Gandhi, CEO of Giving Back Foundation shares insights on the occasion on World Suicide Prevention Day
Meera Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

The Giving Back Foundation is an organization deeply involved in mental wellness and considers the subject to be one of its primary 3 mandates. One death by suicide occurs every 40 seconds globally, according to the World Health Organisation.

Giving Back Foundation is supported by HRH Prince Edward, Bill & Hillary Clinton, Tony & Cherie Blair, Sadhguru, Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi, Rekha, Hema Malini, Kerry Kennedy, Oprah Winfrey, Deepak Chopra, to mention a few. The Foundation's Founder and CEO, Meera Gandhi, weighs in with her thoughts on World Suicide Prevention Day.

We must take a moment to understand "why" feelings of suicide occur in the human psyche. The Giving Back Foundation has been working with experts on issues of mental health globally over the last decade, and we have come to deeply understand and care about those affected by this subject.

We have worked with, and turned many young and helpless lives around to a path of wellness and success. Once we understand the "problem" or the "reason" why people consider suicide as an option, the solutions and answers flow logically.

Life is the ultimate and most precious thing anyone has. When a human being feels that she or he is unable to live, breathe, or function well emotionally, the thought of ending life occurs. This is simply a result of linear thinking. When we think there is only "one solution" to a problem. Modern society encourages linear thinking in terms of education, career goals, and countless other ways, and we have come to accept this as a style of thinking without and alternative.

However, the reality is that there are limitless solutions, and if we approach an issue calmly and not with an agitated mind, the solutions start to be clear, much like water settling in a disturbed pond. Our modern lifestyle choices like poor food, poor sleep, stress, and over-stimulation from drugs, alcohol or excessive consumption and communication distract our minds, derails logical thinking, and clouds it's ability to find solutions that are truly in front of us.

Therefore, the first step is to breathe, in and out, and slow our breath down. This is us setting our own pace in life. This naturally calms the mind from racing and slows down the agitated mind. Next, it's very important to start meditating. There are a number of online programs that work well and are available to all!

Finally, please consider chanting a mantra. Unlike the past, when people thought "mantras" were strictly religious or a voodoo practice, it is now understood that a "mantra" is simply words that help neutralize the mind and body back into balance and harmony. The world we live in throws it out of balance, and mantra helps to deprogram and regulate hormones secreted by the vibration of these calming sounds! These techniques, along with seeking out friends and family members who can support us and take us from these suicidal thoughts, along with retreating to nature, eating raw foods, and meditating, will very immediately bring a person back to their natural state of being, which is to be "ever joyful".

The anti-anxiety medicines can be very harmful with side effects in the long run as they shut down the body's actual ability to secrete the necessary chemicals to heal and, in time, actually cause acute depression and suicidal thoughts in mind. Lastly, reach out to help others regardless of your situation, and soon healing will start in as a natural byproduct of helping another. There is no joy like the joy of giving, especially when you are giving of yourself.

In every moment, we can recreate our lives! Please consider all these things, as life is the ultimate, most beautiful gift we have been given. Let us enjoy the gift of your life for as long as we naturally can. We treasure you, and we await the fascinating and wonderful things you have arrived in this world to create and share. You are loved!

It's as simple as changing your thoughts. This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, Coconut Confidential, giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building...

Nawaz Sharif files review petition against immediate return to Pakistan to face corruption charges

Embattled former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court IHC, stating that his health condition would not allow him to return home from London and surrender in a corruption case by Sept...

UN report: Increased warming closing in on agreed upon limit

The world is getting closer to passing a temperature limit set by global leaders five years ago and may exceed it in the next decade or so, according to a new United Nations report. In the next five years, the world has nearly a 1-in-4 chan...

Possible war crimes in Yemen fuelled by arms flows from West, Iran - UN

Weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides in Yemen are fuelling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes and Houthi shelling, U.N. investigators said on Wednesday. Coalition air stri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020