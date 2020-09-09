Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bars Global Securities, 12 others from capital markets for fraudulent trading

Sebi said GSL violated PFUTP Regulations by employing preferential allotment as a device to ultimately defraud the investors dealing in securities. Accordingly, the regulator restrained GSL and an individual -- Devesh Upadhyay -- from accessing the securities market in any manner whatsoever and further prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, for a period of one year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:41 IST
Sebi bars Global Securities, 12 others from capital markets for fraudulent trading

Regulator Sebi has barred Global Securities Ltd (GSL) and 12 individuals from securities market for up to one year for indulging in fraudulent trading activities. The restrain has been imposed for a period ranging from three months to one year, according to a Sebi order.

Sebi had initiated investigation into trading of shares of GSL after receiving reference from the Income Tax Department. The company was part of a list of 84 companies, referred by the Income Tax Department, whose share prices were alleged to have been rigged by operators or their affiliates for providing Long Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG), Short Term Capital Loss advantage to certain clients of the operators.

It was found that GSL had in October 2010 come out with preferential allotment which turned out to be a sham. It was found to have been done not for genuine capital raising exercise, but to issue shares to a group of entities that were connected with each other or the company or another group of connected entities by way of common address or common directors, the order said.

The shares allotted to the preferential allottees were found to have been traded in the market by the connected entities after dematerialisation, the regulator said in an order passed on Tuesday. Further, Sebi observed that the share price of GSL rose from Rs 11 to Rs 151 during March 16, 2012 to March 1, 2013 and then fell to Rs 6.34 from Rs 148.95 between March 2, 2014 and April 30, 2014.

This entire movement in price was not supported by any significant corporate announcement or any tectonic appreciation or depreciation in the financial parameters of the company, Sebi said. In both the patches of price rise and price fall, the individuals who were connected entities and directly or indirectly connected with the company, traded and contributed to the positive and negative increase in the scrip price, the regulator said.

By doing so, they violated the provisions of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) norms. Sebi said GSL violated PFUTP Regulations by employing preferential allotment as a device to ultimately defraud the investors dealing in securities.

Accordingly, the regulator restrained GSL and an individual -- Devesh Upadhyay -- from accessing the securities market in any manner whatsoever and further prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, for a period of one year. Further, nine individuals have been prohibited from the capital markets for six months, while two others have been restrained for three months.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, Coconut Confidential, giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building...

Nawaz Sharif files review petition against immediate return to Pakistan to face corruption charges

Embattled former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court IHC, stating that his health condition would not allow him to return home from London and surrender in a corruption case by Sept...

UN report: Increased warming closing in on agreed upon limit

The world is getting closer to passing a temperature limit set by global leaders five years ago and may exceed it in the next decade or so, according to a new United Nations report. In the next five years, the world has nearly a 1-in-4 chan...

Possible war crimes in Yemen fuelled by arms flows from West, Iran - UN

Weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides in Yemen are fuelling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes and Houthi shelling, U.N. investigators said on Wednesday. Coalition air stri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020