MYSUN commissions 1.75 MWp rooftop solar plant in Bhilwara
MYSUN on Wednesday said that it has commissioned a rooftop solar plant in Rajasthan for a reputed textiles company. The solar plant will help the company save approximately Rs 1.9 crores every year on their power bills.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:16 IST
MYSUN on Wednesday said that it has commissioned a rooftop solar plant in Rajasthan for a reputed textiles company. Located in Bhilwara, this 1.75 MW solar power project is an amalgamation of clean aesthetics with advanced solar technology, a company statement said. The solar plant will help the company save approximately Rs 1.9 crores every year on their power bills. With this plant, MYSUN has consolidated its leading position in Rajasthan for rooftop solar solutions, the statement said.
Gagan Vermani, Founder and CEO, MYSUN saidthe plant is estimated to save around Rs 62 crores for the client over 25 years. MYSUN is the largest online rooftop solar platform in India with approximately 100,000 registered Rooftops.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Bhilwara
- Gagan Vermani
- India
ALSO READ
Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttarakhand likely to receive heavy rain today: IMD
PIL in Rajasthan HC to obtain 'true and relevant' information regarding Chinese intrusion into Indian territory
Ajay Maken to visit Jaipur to deal with Cong’s organisational issues in Rajasthan
Rajasthan govt should consider providing relief to people from inflated power bills: Poonia
COVID-19: Six more deaths recorded in Rajasthan