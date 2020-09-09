Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata Metro to run special services for NEET aspirants on Sep 13

In a bid to ease travel woes of several thousand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, the Metro Railway in Kolkata has decided to operate special services on September 13, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:43 IST
Kolkata Metro to run special services for NEET aspirants on Sep 13

In a bid to ease travel woes of several thousand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, the Metro Railway in Kolkata has decided to operate special services on September 13, an official said on Wednesday. This service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Examinees will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations, she said. Normal Metro services were suspended due to lockdown announced in March and efforts are on to restart operations soon.

"No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians," Banerjee said. A total of 66 trains - 33 each in up and down directions - will be run on September 13 from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

These services will be available in every 15 minutes, she said. Candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) had faced a tough time reaching exam centres due to lack of transport facilities earlier this month.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya: each country should make its own decision on sanctions

Each country should make its own decision on sanctions, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday. This is an individual question for every country, every country should make its own decision on this top...

U.S. Justice Department moves to defend Trump against rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Justice intervened in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, moving the case to federal court and seeking to install its own legal team to replace Trumps private lawyers. In ...

Kangana takes on Sena, tells Uddhav his ego will be crushed

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The Queen a...

Sebi puts in place operating guidelines for PMS in IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with operating guidelines to provide portfolio management services at the international financial services centre IFSC, wherein applicants need to have a networth of at least USD 7,50,000. In a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020