AP govt, ITDC to partner with each other to build 'skill ecosystem'

The Andhra Pradesh government and India Tourism Development Corporation have agreed to partner with each other to build a skill ecosystem in hospitality and tourism in the state. Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday conferred with ITDC Chairman and Managing Director G Kamalavardhana Rao and sought the latters assistance to build the skill ecosystem in the state, a release from ITDC said.

The Minister told the ITDC chief that hospitality and tourism were the thrust areas of the state government. The Skill Development Corporation of AP and ITDC would work together in extending comprehensive training to frontline staff and designing the curriculum for a Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Travel, the release added.

ITDC has offered to bring in some entrepreneurship models in these sectors for grooming young professionals in the hospitality sector. Skill Development Corporation Managing Director Arja Srikanth was also present.