Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks catalysts of economic revival: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival and also urged them to adopt digital technologies for efficiency and growth. The finance minister said it will make a huge difference if banks are able to provide services to customers through feature phones and not just smartphones.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:48 IST
Banks catalysts of economic revival: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks are going to be the catalysts for economic revival and also urged them to adopt digital technologies for efficiency and growth. Applauding lenders for their contribution towards the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), she, however, added that banking services have still not reached certain areas. "At this stage, the catalysts for this economic revival, the catalysts who have the pulse of every one of their customers, are banks," the finance minister said. She was speaking at the launch of PSB Alliance-Doorstep Banking Services, a customer outreach initiative by state-run lenders. The catalysts are going to play a very active role in making sure that every gap in the expectations of businesses which are struggling to get back to normalcy is adequately addressed, Sitharaman emphasised. "How much ever you can, using your prudential norms, fill that gap and expectation and make sure that economic revival is facilitated very efficiently by using digital technologies," she said. The minister said easy access and efficiency in providing banking services will help in revival of businesses which are restarting operations after the lockdown. "This is where if I have praised you for the wonderful service that you did during the lockdown. Now, it is incumbent on all of us to make sure that facilitation for the revival is going to be even better served by you all," she said. The finance minister said it will make a huge difference if banks are able to provide services to customers through feature phones and not just smartphones. "The 40 crore (beneficiaries of PMJDY) that you are able to talk about today, cannot be a laurel on which we can afford to live any further. Yes, we achieved that. Kudos to everyone who achieved. "But what I still feel is that there is still a gap even in the most developed states. There is a gap in some pockets of a district, some pockets of forested remote areas, some pockets which are hilly," she said. Sitharaman urged banks to make special efforts to reach out to people through 'bank mitras' so that no one feels excluded in the current digital revolution in the banking sector. The minister further said banks have to introspect on their core business and also focus on welfare. "You don't forget your core activity, which is lending and making money out of it and that is a legitimate activity. You will do that and also being in the public sector, do some things which are welfare related as announced by the government," she said. She emphasised that even private sector banks will have to contribute towards implementation of government schemes. She further said banks should ensure that their employees know the details of all government schemes which are to be implemented through them. "It is your duty to know about the schemes that the government passes to customers through you. I would want to be sure that your staff at every level has at least some idea of what are the government schemes being passed through you to citizens," the minister said. This awareness is going to make banks more accessible to customers who want to avail those schemes, she added. The finance minister was speaking after launching the doorstep banking service by state-run lenders. The initiative provides convenience of banking services to customers at their doorstep through the universal touch points of call centre, web portal or mobile app. Customers can also track their service request through these channels. The services shall be rendered by doorstep banking agents deployed by selected service providers at 100 centres across the country. Currently, only non-financial services such as pick up of cheque and demand draft, new cheque book requisition slip, 15G / 15H forms, request for account statement, among others, are available to customers. Financial services shall be made available from October 2020

The services can be availed by customers of public sector banks (PSBs) at nominal charges. It will benefit all customers, particularly senior citizens and the differently-abled. Department of Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda and Indian Banks Association (IBA) Chairman Rajnish Kumar were also present at the virtual event.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Assam leaders switch sides ahead of assembly election

Nearly 500 people, including former BJP MLA Dilip Moran, from various political parties and social groups joined the opposition Congress on Wednesday, while almost an equal number of people joined the saffron party ahead of the assembly pol...

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Priz

A far-right Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Pro...

Biden to outline pitch to keep jobs in the United States in Michigan swing

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will propose taxing companies that move U.S. jobs overseas in a visit on Wednesday to the battleground state of Michigan, home to the American auto industry. Biden and his rival, President Donald Tr...

New COVID rules in England expected to last more than 2 or 3 weeks

New restrictions on social gatherings in England are unlikely to be over in just two or three weeks, the countrys Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020