Nine die in road accidents in Rajasthan

In Pratapgarh, four people, including a police inspector, were killed when their car collided with a ‘trolla’ vehicle. The incident occurred near Paldiya village on the Pratapgarh-Banswara Highway, they said. The deceased have been identified as police inspector Akhilesh Singh, his wife Mamta, Vinit Yadav and his wife.PTI | Jaisalmer/Jaipur | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:41 IST
Nine people, including a police inspector, were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. In Pratapgarh, four people, including a police inspector, were killed when their car collided with a 'trolla' vehicle. The incident occurred near Paldiya village on the Pratapgarh-Banswara Highway, they said.
The deceased have been identified as police inspector Akhilesh Singh, his wife Mamta, Vinit Yadav and his wife. The inspector was posted in Banswara, police said. In the second incident, a passenger jeep collided with a military truck in Mohangarh area leading to the death of five people.
"Moolaram, Kesraram, Khetaram and Sataram died on the spot, while Lalaram died during treatment," Manak Ram Vishnoi, SHO, Mohangarh Police Station said.
