Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida Metro sees steady rise in passengers; parking, e-rickshaws started at some stations

The rail service between the twin cities, also known as Aqua Line, had resumed operations on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NMRC said. On Wednesday, 514 passengers commuted during the 7 am-11 am shift, while the figures stood at approximately 370 on Tuesday and 200 on Monday, a spokesperson for NMRC said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:16 IST
Noida Metro sees steady rise in passengers; parking, e-rickshaws started at some stations
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit:

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) opened its parking and e-rickshaw services for last mile connectivity at some stations as more commuters opted for the Noida-Greater Noida Metro on Wednesday, officials said. The rail service between the twin cities, also known as Aqua Line, had resumed operations on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NMRC said.

On Wednesday, 514 passengers commuted during the 7 am-11 am shift, while the figures stood at approximately 370 on Tuesday and 200 on Monday, a spokesperson for NMRC said. The passenger figures for the whole day were not available at the time of filing this report. It was approximately 600 on Monday and 725 on Tuesday, according to officials.

"Meanwhile, free e-rickshaw service has been started between Sector 51 station of NMRC and Sector 52 station of the Delhi metro from Wednesday," the spokesperson said. "E-rickshaws on payment basis are also available at the Sector 137 and Sector 142 stations of the Aqua Line," the official added.

Parking facility also was started at 10 metro stations – Sector 51, Sector 76, Sector 101, Sector 81, Sector 137, Sector 142, Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha I and Delta I, the spokesperson said. According to NMRC rules, people with body temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius and those without 'green status' on Aarogya Setu mobile app would not be allowed entry.

The rail service connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations. The NMRC had earlier announced a fine of Rs 500 for commuters found without face mask and Rs 100 for those spitting inside trains or on metro premises.

However, it also said masks would be available on payment basis at three metro stations – Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk – for a minimum of Rs 5 and a maximum Rs 30 for needy commuters. Prior to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Aqua Line had an average ridership of approximately 25,000 daily, according to officials.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities rebound after three-session Nasdaq sell-off

Global equity benchmarks rebounded and the dollar dipped on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off in U.S. tech stocks had erased more than 10 from the Nasdaq Composite Index in three days. AstraZeneca shares bounced back from heavy losses after ...

France reports second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases on record

French health authorities reported 8,577 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the second-highest number of daily additional infections on record since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter.The number...

Fortnite says gamers can no longer sign in using Apple ID

Fortnite users will not be able to sign in to the game using their Apple Inc ID as soon as Sept. 11, the video game maker said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020