Noida Metro sees steady rise in passengers; parking, e-rickshaws started at some stations

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) opened its parking and e-rickshaw services for last mile connectivity at some stations as more commuters opted for the Noida-Greater Noida Metro on Wednesday, officials said. The rail service between the twin cities, also known as Aqua Line, had resumed operations on Monday after a gap of over five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NMRC said.

On Wednesday, 514 passengers commuted during the 7 am-11 am shift, while the figures stood at approximately 370 on Tuesday and 200 on Monday, a spokesperson for NMRC said. The passenger figures for the whole day were not available at the time of filing this report. It was approximately 600 on Monday and 725 on Tuesday, according to officials.

"Meanwhile, free e-rickshaw service has been started between Sector 51 station of NMRC and Sector 52 station of the Delhi metro from Wednesday," the spokesperson said. "E-rickshaws on payment basis are also available at the Sector 137 and Sector 142 stations of the Aqua Line," the official added.

Parking facility also was started at 10 metro stations – Sector 51, Sector 76, Sector 101, Sector 81, Sector 137, Sector 142, Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha I and Delta I, the spokesperson said. According to NMRC rules, people with body temperature above 37.7 degrees Celsius and those without 'green status' on Aarogya Setu mobile app would not be allowed entry.

The rail service connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations. The NMRC had earlier announced a fine of Rs 500 for commuters found without face mask and Rs 100 for those spitting inside trains or on metro premises.

However, it also said masks would be available on payment basis at three metro stations – Sector 51, NSEZ and Pari Chowk – for a minimum of Rs 5 and a maximum Rs 30 for needy commuters. Prior to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Aqua Line had an average ridership of approximately 25,000 daily, according to officials.