Germany advises against tourist trips to batch of European destinations

Germany advises against tourist trips to batch of European destinationsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:14 IST
Germany's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday advised tourists against traveling to a batch of European destinations including Prague, Geneva, Dubrovnik, and Corsica due to high coronavirus infection rates.
In France, the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Occitanie and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions were added to the warning list, as well as Corsica. In Croatia, the Pozega-Slavonia area was added, as well as Dubrovnik-Neretva.