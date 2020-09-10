Germany advises against tourist trips to batch of European destinations

Germany's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday advised tourists against traveling to a batch of European destinations including Prague, Geneva, Dubrovnik, and Corsica due to high coronavirus infection rates.

In France, the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Occitanie and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions were added to the warning list, as well as Corsica. In Croatia, the Pozega-Slavonia area was added, as well as Dubrovnik-Neretva.