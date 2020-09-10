Education via the virtual method is the way ahead: Captain Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University, organized the first-ever virtual round table discussion "RECALIBRATE 2020 - Getting the youth of Punjab industry ready for the post-COVID world" on September 9, 2020, which was chaired by Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh. The one-hour virtual discussion revolved around ideas to prepare the graduating students of the state for the tumultuous post-COVID world. It involved the participation of industry leaders across sectors and senior Punjab Government functionaries who dwelled on strategies to help the pupils from various institutions adapt to the new normal.

Touching a variety of topics, Capt Amarinder Singh highlighted the COVID situation in Punjab and said that the coronavirus cases may reach a peak in the next two weeks, after that the curve will flatten. "We need to focus on the people living in the villages, as 65 per cent of the population resides there," said Capt Amarinder Singh while talking about the employment schemes and other plans that will be commenced shortly.

"Education via the virtual method has greatly helped the students and now Punjab is becoming an educational hub. Various universities from foreign countries such as America and the UK are showing interest in setting up campuses here," said the CM discussing the New Education Policy. He also lauded the team at Chitkara University and mentioned that Chitkara University is the leading University in Punjab region and that the lead they have taken in delivering education in the online mode is being also done by the education department in the government schools.

"These have been, no doubt, extraordinarily turbulent times, replete with challenges at every step and no other leader could have steered us so brilliantly through all the struggles. His role has been exemplary in this current situation," said Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara University, welcoming Captain Amarinder Singh. "India's biggest strength is its young population, and as educationalists, we have a huge responsibility to give the right direction to this young, innovative, and intelligent brigade. Hearing the CM's views, we now have a better understanding of the challenges and listening to industry professionals, we know that finding solutions is in our hands," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, thanking Capt Amarinder Singh and other dignitaries for participating in this important debate.

The event began with a brief address by Cavita Taragi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University, who highlighted the changes in work and lifestyle caused by the pandemic. "No other time in history would reflect the very concept of shifting goalposts, as does today. To that end, we decided to host a virtual round table discussion with participation from the industry, academia, and the government with a view to complement State Government's very successful employability initiatives- Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission," she said.

The panellists who attended the Virtual Round Table are Sagar Raina, Vice-president and head of Talent Acquisition, Airtel; Sunil PP, India and South Asia Head - Education and NPO, Amazon; Unmesh Pawar, Partner and Head - People Performance and Culture, KPMG; Francis Padamadan, Senior Director, RPO and BPS Practice, APAC, KellyOCG; Sandesh Kumar, Associate Vice-president, Talent Acquisition, Wipro; Natwar Kadel, Assistant General Manager, Human Resources, Hyundai Motor India Ltd; Meena Bhatia, Vice-president and General Manager, Le Meridien, New Delhi; Shruti Mishra, Lead-People and Organisation Partner (Retail), Talent Acquisition (India), Puma; Anand Rao, Head HR, Adani Power and Vineet Arora, Branch Banking Head - North 2, HDFC Bank.