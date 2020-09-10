Left Menu
Development News Edition

Education via the virtual method is the way ahead: Captain Amarinder Singh

Chitkara University, organized the first-ever virtual round table discussion "RECALIBRATE 2020 - Getting the youth of Punjab industry ready for the post-COVID world" on September 9, 2020, which was chaired by Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:53 IST
Education via the virtual method is the way ahead: Captain Amarinder Singh
Dr Madhu Chitkara addressing the industry professionals in Round Table Discussion "RECALIBRATE 2020". Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University, organized the first-ever virtual round table discussion "RECALIBRATE 2020 - Getting the youth of Punjab industry ready for the post-COVID world" on September 9, 2020, which was chaired by Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh. The one-hour virtual discussion revolved around ideas to prepare the graduating students of the state for the tumultuous post-COVID world. It involved the participation of industry leaders across sectors and senior Punjab Government functionaries who dwelled on strategies to help the pupils from various institutions adapt to the new normal.

Touching a variety of topics, Capt Amarinder Singh highlighted the COVID situation in Punjab and said that the coronavirus cases may reach a peak in the next two weeks, after that the curve will flatten. "We need to focus on the people living in the villages, as 65 per cent of the population resides there," said Capt Amarinder Singh while talking about the employment schemes and other plans that will be commenced shortly.

"Education via the virtual method has greatly helped the students and now Punjab is becoming an educational hub. Various universities from foreign countries such as America and the UK are showing interest in setting up campuses here," said the CM discussing the New Education Policy. He also lauded the team at Chitkara University and mentioned that Chitkara University is the leading University in Punjab region and that the lead they have taken in delivering education in the online mode is being also done by the education department in the government schools.

"These have been, no doubt, extraordinarily turbulent times, replete with challenges at every step and no other leader could have steered us so brilliantly through all the struggles. His role has been exemplary in this current situation," said Dr Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor of Chitkara University, welcoming Captain Amarinder Singh. "India's biggest strength is its young population, and as educationalists, we have a huge responsibility to give the right direction to this young, innovative, and intelligent brigade. Hearing the CM's views, we now have a better understanding of the challenges and listening to industry professionals, we know that finding solutions is in our hands," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, thanking Capt Amarinder Singh and other dignitaries for participating in this important debate.

The event began with a brief address by Cavita Taragi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University, who highlighted the changes in work and lifestyle caused by the pandemic. "No other time in history would reflect the very concept of shifting goalposts, as does today. To that end, we decided to host a virtual round table discussion with participation from the industry, academia, and the government with a view to complement State Government's very successful employability initiatives- Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission," she said.

The panellists who attended the Virtual Round Table are Sagar Raina, Vice-president and head of Talent Acquisition, Airtel; Sunil PP, India and South Asia Head - Education and NPO, Amazon; Unmesh Pawar, Partner and Head - People Performance and Culture, KPMG; Francis Padamadan, Senior Director, RPO and BPS Practice, APAC, KellyOCG; Sandesh Kumar, Associate Vice-president, Talent Acquisition, Wipro; Natwar Kadel, Assistant General Manager, Human Resources, Hyundai Motor India Ltd; Meena Bhatia, Vice-president and General Manager, Le Meridien, New Delhi; Shruti Mishra, Lead-People and Organisation Partner (Retail), Talent Acquisition (India), Puma; Anand Rao, Head HR, Adani Power and Vineet Arora, Branch Banking Head - North 2, HDFC Bank. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Goldman banker seeks review of 1MDB charges in Malaysia

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of 6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, his lawyer said on Thursday. The ...

Tennis-No secret to beating Serena, just fight until it's over: Azarenka

There is no secret to beating Serena Williams, says her U.S. Open semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka, the only chance to win is to fight hard, execute well and remember the 23-times Grand Slam champion is never out of it, no matter the s...

Tennis-Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book US Open semi-final spot

Second seed Dominic Thiem delivered a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.Thiem needed a little over two hours to record the win under the clos...

UN denounces Kabul attack targeting Afghan Vice President

The Vice President survived the attack but dozens of civilian casualties mostly bystanders were reported in the blast, which took place in a crowded part of the city. Relieved to hear AmrullahSaleh2 survived todays deplorable attack in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020