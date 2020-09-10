Cosmo Films Limited Introduces India's First High Quality Art Book Named 'Dialects of Silence'

Left Menu
10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Films Ltd., a global leader in specialty films for flexible packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper, has brought to life a coffee table book titled 'Dialects of Silence' in collaboration with Roli Books.

10-09-2020
NEW DELHI, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Films Ltd., a global leader in specialty films for flexible packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper, has brought to life a coffee table book titled 'Dialects of Silence' in collaboration with Roli Books. The book reflects the mood of the capital, New Delhi, during four months of the lockdown. The photographs have been captured in black and white by ace photographer, Parul Sharma. It is the first time that a high quality art book is published on Cosmo Synthetic Paper (CSP). CSP is a replacement for pulp-based paper. Its edge over wood pulp based paper is its non-tear property and long-lasting durability, its moisture and stain resistance and its premium quality printability. Currently, CSP is used for several applications like tags & labels, menu cards and coasters, certificates & mark sheets, calendars, banners, photo albums and carry bags.

The proceeds from this book would go to Cosmo Foundation. The foundation, a community outreach initiative of the company, was set up in 2008 to facilitate educational programmes in rural areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the National Capital Region of Delhi, as well as create employment opportunities, and sensitivity towards the environment. Led by Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, the foundation has flagship programmes, such as computer literacy, basic English learning, health & hygiene, and environment. Foundation has won several national and international awards in the arena of philanthropy and sustainability for the improvement of education for the poor.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films, said: "We are attempting to sell several copies of the book because the proceeds from the sale of this book will go towards Cosmo Foundation. The book has come out really well on our synthetic paper, and it has proved to be an ideal versatile material for high quality coffee table books." About Cosmo Films Ltd. Cosmo Films, established in 1981 and founded by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria is a global leader in speciality films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo Films over the years has been partnering with worlds' leading F & B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance their consumer experience.

The Company's film offerings include BOPP and CPP films. Today, the company is the largest exporter of BOPP films from India and also the largest producer of thermal lamination films in the world. Its customer base is spread in more than 100 countries with manufacturing units in India, Korea & Japan. PWR PWR

