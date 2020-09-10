Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's fastest Electric Motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October

'One Electric Motorcycles' announced today that they have completed the Homologation process and on-road trials of their Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:04 IST
India's fastest Electric Motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October
Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'One Electric Motorcycles' announced today that they have completed the Homologation process and on-road trials of their Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. The deliveries of the first production batch will commence in October 2020, covering four cities for the initial launch.

Dealership applications and pre-booking registrations (which are free, no deposits needed) are open now for Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. YouTube Link for the Video: youtu.be/j_3frnstzcM.

For bike taxi and last-mile deliveries, the company is working on strategic partnerships with established players for their KRIDN-R Model. "With the speed of 95 Kmph and torque greater than 165 Nm, KRIDN will be one of the fastest and most powerful electric motorcycles currently available for sale in India. These specs make it the perfect electric ride for city commutes of less than 100 Km per day. With high performance, we also wanted to make a motorcycle that lasts for many years. Suspension from Munjal Showa, wide tyres from CEAT, lighting from FIEM Industries, and in house developed heavy-duty chassis ensures this, along with making spares easily available," informed Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric Motorcycle.

The IP protected design of KRIDN has also been developed in house by One Electric Team. "Localizing our Motorcycle has been a challenging and rewarding experience at the same time," said Abhijeet Shah, COO of the company.

"By designing, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing everything from the ground up, we now have the capability to make fast modifications required for constant evolution. This is enabling us to make advancements easily on regular basis. Looking forward, we are able to adapt any battery cell type or motor technology which are evolving at a fast pace, without worrying about the fitment issues. We believe this is going to enable us in creating cutting edge technology and realize our vision of being a global player for electric motorcycles," added Abhijeet. "KRIDN is our flagship model for city commute and KRIDN R will be focused on taxi services and last-mile deliveries. We plan another entry-level model in 2021 with 75 Kmph top speed from a 2 Kw motor. Our target price of this model will be under Rs 1 lakh," added Gaurav.

The company plans to launch KRIDN at Rs 1.29/- lakhs ex-showroom price with a 2+1 year warranty. One Electric is also in talks with many institutions and startups to offer innovative finance options to their customers since they believe that finance will be a key component for the mass adoption of electric vehicles in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Slumping Yankees face challenge from plucky O's

If this season unfolded with 162 games, the odds that the New York Yankees would be fending off the Baltimore Orioles for eighth place and an American League playoff spot would be considered a long shot. Instead this season features an expa...

University apologises for setting up segregated online sites

University of Michigan-Dearborn issued an apology Wednesday for creating segregated online student cafes, one for white people and another for people of colour. A statement by the university near Detroit came after two virtual cafe events w...

United Airlines to operate daily flights on Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco routes

United Airlines on Thursday said it will operate daily flights on the Delhi-Chicago route from December this year and the Bengaluru-San Francisco route from spring next yearTogether with the airlines existing services from New Delhi and Mum...

Father, step-mother among 5 arrested for Jharkhand youth's murder

The father and step- mother of a youth were among five persons arrested for his kidnap and murder in Jharkhands Gumla district, police said on Thursday. A youth was strangled to death and his body tied with heavy stones and dumped into a we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020