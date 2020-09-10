Fintech Startup Market Pulse Raises USD 750,000 in Pre-Series A Funding

Left Menu
Updated: 10-09-2020 17:27 IST
Mumbai, September 10, 2020: Market Pulse, India’s leading market analysis platform that helps people navigate and profit in the financial markets, today announced that the company has raised USD 750,000 in Pre-Series A funding, led by HNI investors Ameet Desai (Founder, Anubhuti Advisors LLP and Ex-Group CFO, Adani Group), Aditya Goel (Director, Securcap, UK), Rashmi Kwatra (Founder and CIO, Sixteenth Street Capital), and Umasankar Nistala (MD, CEO, BNP Paribas India) Market Pulse is India's 3rd largest stock market app with 2 million downloads and is ranked as a top tech analysis app on Google Play Store with a current rating of 4.6. The app enables its users to make better, faster, more informed trading decisions in the equity and commodity markets in India. Market Pulse aims to level the playing field for traders and investors, providing everyone with access to real-time data and insights that are fast, accurate and highly intuitive. With this new investment, the platform aims to increase their reach and triple their active user base in the next 18 months, becoming the country’s leading trading platform. Market Pulse will use the capital to invest in technology to enhance its core trading platform, kick start branding and marketing initiatives and expand its team from 30 to 100 people.

Amit Dhakad, Co-founder & CEO of Market-Pulse said, “We’ve been a profitable, sustainable business; our fund-raise at this stage is to help grow our technology platform, and invest in branding to be able to attract the best tech talent there is. We are pleased to have the support of strategic investors on our journey. Our aim is to build the future of trading and become the de facto trading platform in India”. Aditya Goel, Director, Securcap, UK, said, “Building a trading platform is a complex business and Market Pulse, in just a few years, has demonstrated its success and sustainability. The investment market is set to grow and Market Pulse is at the helm to nurture both the seasoned investor and those entering the field for the first time, giving them the right tools, knowledge, skills and support to make smarter decisions and better profits. We are happy to partner with Market Pulse and wish them the best as they reach newer heights”.

About Market Pulse Market Pulse is building an ecosystem of products and platforms to help people confidently navigate and profit in financial markets. Their flagship product, Market Pulse, is India's highest rated technical analysis app (4.6~4.7/5) and 3rd largest stock market app (2M downloads). With its gamut of reliable tools, data, news and intelligence, Market Pulse is enabling half a million active users to make better trading decisions. Market Pulse was founded in 2015 by Amit Dhakad and Hiral Jain. Dhakad was previously with technology consultancy ThoughtWorks, while Jain worked at Financial Technologies. The core team at Market Pulse comprises senior technology leaders with expertise in building strongly user-centric products. Market Pulse has a democratic and autonomous culture that naturally leads to a cohesive team and above-par performances, along with a string of unconventional programs that encourage new perspectives of work-life balance.

